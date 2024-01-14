Chourio will reward Milwaukee’s trust “It’s a huge responsibility”

At 19, Jackson Chourio has already made baseball history biggest contract Awarded to a player who has not yet made his Major League debut. The eight-year, US$82 million deal signed by the Venezuelan outfielder is a strong example of the confidence the Milwaukee Brewers have in young Julian’s talent.
Now, facing his first training session with the big Milwaukee team, Chouriou just has to continue showcasing the talent that has earned him the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 2 overall list on MLB Pipeline.
“A very exciting experience. Exciting and full of blessings,” Chourio said of his career so far in professional baseball, which has included two appearances in the Future Star Game, the 2022 Carolina League (Class-A) Most Valuable Player award and countless other recognitions Are included. At the minor league level. “Those experiences are unforgettable for me and more than anything, the good thing was that I enjoyed them thoroughly.”
Chourio has progressed quickly through the Brewers’ minor league system, with a .286/.347/.490 line (.837 OPS) in 272 professional games since 2021. Milwaukee’s new manager, Pat Murphy, said at the winter meetings last month that the Maracaibo native will have to earn a spot on the big team’s roster if he intends to skip training.
When asked about the prospects of starting 2024 with the Brewers, Chouriou confirmed that “God’s timing is perfect”. He only has six Triple-A games (7 for 21, .333 pro and three doubles through the end of 2023), one might assume starting at that level would be most realistic.
“Whatever is happening to me is a blessing. Thank God, it’s been a great year for me,” Chourio said as he contemplates his next step in the Milwaukee organization. “I’m just going there to enjoy it, to get a little more of that experience, to try to learn a little bit about everything and nothing else, to have a good year working on myself. For.”
Always happy to play in LVBP
For the third consecutive winter, Chaurío donned the uniform of his childhood favorite team, Águilas del Zulia, in the 2023–24 Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. In 17 games, he slashed .379/.453/.530 (.984 OPS), five doubles and one home run in 75 plate appearances.
“I think it’s invaluable,” Chourio said of his involvement in baseball in his country. “I love playing here on my soil. People support me; The support here has been incredible to me. “I grew up watching this team play and it’s always been a dream for me to play there.”
Time to reward brewers’ trust
After the excitement of another season at LVBP and then signing a new contract, Chourio faces the challenge of earning a spot at baseball’s highest level, starting with the team’s training session in Phoenix next month.
“It’s a lot of responsibility, you know?” Chourio said. “It is important to try to be the best in everything and nothing else, I will always try to strive and always give my best to get positive results. You prepare for the season all year long, right? And work hard to see those positive results.
“From the day I signed, they always gave me that confidence and gave me that opportunity. Thank God, I know how to take advantage of it. And this makes me very happy. Whenever I go out to play, I go out to play calmly, without any worries, because I know that people trust me. And thank God, things have turned out well.
