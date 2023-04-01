Chris Brown causes split after woman receives lap dance at concert

“I want my £500 and my girlfriend back,” says the man who got pissed off after seeing his girlfriend get sexy dancing from Chris Brown

It went bad! On tour with Under The Influencethe singer Chris Brown caused a couple to break up after performing a lap dance on a woman during a concert. While doing the sensual dance and singing take you downthe woman ran her hands over Chris’s body.

However, who did not like the situation at all was the woman’s boyfriend, dash, who got irritated while watching the scene on stage. On her TikTok account, Dash decided to share a video of the dance with her followers. “POV: Buying my girlfriend front row tickets to see Chris Brown”he wrote.

I want my £500 and my girlfriend back,” he added.

After a follower commented that Dash should break up with his girlfriend, the boy went to the platform once again and updated the status of the relationship: “Just to update everyone on the Chris Brown show, I am no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn’t think what she did was wrong.” said.











This is not the first time that a lap dance by the singer has caused controversy on social media. Recently, the artist divided opinions after grabbing the former star of love island, Natalia Zoppaby the neck in a dance during their concert in Manchester.

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK









