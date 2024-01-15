Chris Hemsworth talks his ‘Furiosa’ character and his relationship with costar Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor Joy, Furiosa, Movies | Just Jared: Celebrity News & Gossip

Chris Hemsworth I am telling you things about my character. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,

Famous for playing the role of lovable hero thor from years marvel cinematic universeThe 40-year-old actor is bringing to life a very different character in the new film.

In a recent interview, he opened up about becoming Warlord Dementus. He also reflected on how his character interacts with his costars Anya Taylor-Joy,

“He’s a terrible person,” chris Reflecting on the Empire.

The character may be a villain, but he has much more depth than the stereotypical bad guy.

“Throughout the movie we kept saying, ‘This is evil, but what’s the intention behind it?’ It’s not just sadistic madness. There’s a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and being ten steps ahead of everyone else,” the actor mused.

In fact, he even speculated that Dementus acts in a fatherly manner towards Furiosa (Taylor-Joy).

“I think that’s how he sees himself,” he said. “I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in their view. “I’m sure (Furiosa) will argue the exact opposite for his death.”

Anya Recently she was also considered to take over the role of Furiosa, which was originated by Charlize TheronIn the movie.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Premieres in theaters on May 24. watch Trailer!

