Chris Hemsworth to retire from acting due to Alzheimer’s risk, says website

According to the report of Page Six, Chris Hemsworthfrom Thor: Love and Thunder and Rescue 2, will move away from his career due to the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The actor is genetically predisposed to developing the disease, in a discovery made in the pre-production of the documentary series limitless.

Industry sources consulted by the site point out that the list of future projects for Hemsworth is small enough to suggest that his career is ending.

Either way, it should be treated as speculation only. Hemsworth, by the way, declared a few months ago that a full retirement was not in his plans.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced before – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor has the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding his old hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop him before it’s too late.