Chris Pine Is Frustrated With “Star Trek 4” Delay: “Cursed Franchise”

Chris Pine (“Don’t Worry, Darling”), who played Captain Kirk in three “Star Trek” movies, was frustrated with the direction of the franchise. In an interview with Esquire magazine, the actor vented his irritation with the lack of information about “Star Trek 4”: “It’s frustrating. There is no sense of partnership between us, but this is quite common in this franchise”, shot the actor.

The truth is that directors like Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”) and Noah Hawley (“Fargo”) even developed scripts for the new chapter of the saga, but these texts never left the drawing board. Director Matt Shakman, of the hit “WandaVision”, was the most recent filmmaker attached to the project and, unfortunately, had to drop the feature to prioritize his work on Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot.

To make matters even worse for “Star Trek”, Paramount announced in September of last year that it was removing the sequel from its release schedule.

Without letting hope die, franchise producer JJ Abrams (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) said the script for “Star Trek 4″ is “spectacular”. first,” he recently raved.

They just didn’t tell what the story is for Chris Pine, who remains without further information about the project. “I really have no idea what’s going on. In ‘Star Trek’ land, actors are often the last people to figure something out. I know costume designers who read scripts before us,” lamented the star.

Pine and co-stars Zachary Quinto (“Hitman: Agent 47”) and Zoe Saldana (“Avatar: The Waterwalk”) had no idea that Paramount was moving forward with “Star Trek 4” when Abrams announced it in February. last year. “That’s pretty standard on this project,” Pine chimed in.

“It’s frustrating. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise, but I can’t change the system. I just can’t. I don’t have the strength,” reported the actor.

The continuation of the franchise has been in doubt since the release of “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016. The film disappointed at the box office, amassing a total of $344 million worldwide.

Pine has always lamented that the “Star Trek” movies are being forced to rake in Marvel figures: “I don’t think that’s the profile of the project. I’ve always thought, why don’t we just appeal to this group of really passionate fans, making the movie for a good price and going our merry way instead of trying to compete with the giants? After the last movie came out and didn’t make $1 billion like everyone wanted, it seems things have cooled down.” .

Reinforcing his frustration with the project, Pine added that “the franchise seems to be cursed”.