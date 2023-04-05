Chris Pratt still wants to play Peter Quill but considers a role at DC Studios ~ Marvel Universe 616

When it comes to the next step in the superhero world for Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 star Chris Pratt, it’s unclear if he’ll join the new DC Universe. When asked about joining the DCU in a recent chat with Fandango, the actor was coy about whether he was switching franchises. He did, however, confirm that he would work with Gunn should the director want to hire him for something.

“Oh, I don’t know. It certainly is the last time I’m playing Peter Quill for James Gunn because he won’t be doing any more Guardians of the Galaxy movies as it’s a trilogy,” Pratt said. “But listen, I love him and I loved working with him, so I’m open to anything.”

While he did not discuss any role with James Gunn, Pratt responded in another Rolling Stone interview that he hypothesized being the hero Booster Gold: “If James thought I was right for this, then you know I would have to. consider it.”

According to Pratt, however, he’d be happy to still continue as Peter Quill if there’s room for him, assuming Star-Lord survives the trilogy. Speaking to Rolling Stone, the actor said: “Now, if you’re saying to me, Chris Pratt, the actor, I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill and there’s mileage left on the character and I have the bandwidth or space in my head for that? I have. I would be interested in playing the character again”.

Pratt, however, wanted to make it clear that his response does not mean his character lives or dies at the end of volume 3. Spoiler territory. I don’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, well, Chris Pratt said Peter Quill doesn’t die.’ That’s not what I’m saying. So if you’re talking, like, practically, can Peter Quill come back? The answer will always be yes,” Pratt said.

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

