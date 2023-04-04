Chris Pratt Talks Guardians of the Galaxy’s Exciting Journey Here ~ Marvel Universe 616

Next month, audiences will finally be seeing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters, the long-awaited final film in the trilogy set in the cosmos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Almost every detail about Vol. 3 so far, including its two trailers already released, have indicated that the film will be an emotional journey. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his role in The Super Mario Bros. movie, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt reflected on the Guardians moving from one of the smaller-scale corners of Marvel Comics to a bona fide franchise and fan favorite. movie theaters:

“It was very emotional,” revealed Pratt. “It was really exciting for so many reasons that it would take a long time in this interview to get into. But it was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude that James Gunn actually directs and is able to do this. . Just grateful that he gave me the job to start with. It was gratifying to hear that critics said it would probably be the first Marvel movie to fail. And what would the first Marvel movie to fail look like? To take these characters that nobody knew about, and now make them household names, and be a part of it. , and go round the world”.

“It’s been an incredible ten years,” Pratt continued. “So, to wrap it up that way, it’s a bit like your last day of school when you’re a senior. You’re so excited that it’s over, but at the same time, you don’t know if you’ll ever see any of your friends again. Some of them are going to college, and some of them are leaving, and some of them are going to the Army. It’s like entering a new phase and a new chapter of your life. It’s the turning of a page. So it’s exciting, But it’s exciting.”

With direction and screenplay by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

