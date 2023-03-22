Chris Rock attacks Meghan Markle and the Kardashian family in a special on Netflix

Comedian made acidic jokes with Meghan Markle and the Kardashian family. Come and see!

Chris Rock became a topic once again due to his attacks and acid jokes on celebrities. In his new comedy special on Netflix, called “Selective Indignation”the comedian decided to make controversial comments about Meghan Markle and the family kardashian (via splash).

Rock, who spoke about victimhood in the special, chose to use the Duchess of Sussex as an example. “Meghan must be nice people, but let’s face it, she won the light skin lottery,” he said, referring to the actress being the daughter of a white man and a black woman.

“She goes back and forth saying, ‘Oh, the royals are so racist, this is so racist. They wanted to know how dark my son would be.’ That’s not racism,” Chris said. “Even black people really want to know how dark their child is going to be.”

The comedian, who also mocks the fact that Markle is surprised to discover that “the royal family is racist”, says that the duchess is playing the victim and defines her situation with the royal family as “a beef with the in-laws”.

As for the Kardashian family, Rock made comments about the sisters having dated or married black men. “Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty”said the comedian about the matriarch of the family. “She let everyone in.”

“(Kris is) like, ‘Bipolar rapper, get your ass over here… Crackhead basketball player, get your ass over here'”he said, referring to Kanye West It is Lamar Odomex-husbands of kim It is Khloe Kardashian, respectively. Not even Caitlyn Jennerwho was previously married to Kris and is the father of Kendall It is Kylie Jennerleft out of the comments. “Daddy has boobs, get your ass over here.”

“The Kardashians are inclusive. And they love black people more than black people love black people.”