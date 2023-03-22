Chris Rock attacks Meghan Markle and the Kardashian family in a special on Netflix

Comedian made acidic jokes with Meghan Markle and the Kardashian family. Come and see!
Chris Rock became a topic once again due to his attacks and acid jokes on celebrities. In his new comedy special on Netflix, called “Selective Indignation”the comedian decided to make controversial comments about Meghan Markle and the family kardashian (via splash).
Rock, who spoke about victimhood in the special, chose to use the Duchess of Sussex as an example. “Meghan must be nice people, but let’s face it, she won the light skin lottery,” he said, referring to the actress being the daughter of a white man and a black woman.
“She goes back and forth saying, ‘Oh, the royals are so racist, this is so racist. They wanted to know how dark my son would be.’ That’s not racism,” Chris said. “Even black people really want to know how dark their child is going to be.”
The comedian, who also mocks the fact that Markle is surprised to discover that “the royal family is racist”, says that the duchess is playing the victim and defines her situation with the royal family as “a beef with the in-laws”.
As for the Kardashian family, Rock made comments about the sisters having dated or married black men. “Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty”said the comedian about the matriarch of the family. “She let everyone in.”
“(Kris is) like, ‘Bipolar rapper, get your ass over here… Crackhead basketball player, get your ass over here'”he said, referring to Kanye West It is Lamar Odomex-husbands of kim It is Khloe Kardashian, respectively. Not even Caitlyn Jennerwho was previously married to Kris and is the father of Kendall It is Kylie Jennerleft out of the comments. “Daddy has boobs, get your ass over here.”
“The Kardashians are inclusive. And they love black people more than black people love black people.”
Chris also said that the Kardashian family is “cursed to date black people” then Robert Kardashianex-husband of Kris and parents of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, defended OJ Simpson in 1995 for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson It is Ron Goldman. According to the comedian, God appeared to the lawyer and said that his daughters would only date “crazy” black people after he committed “the sin of helping to free OJ Simpson”.
It is worth remembering that recently, the comedian and his new special on Netflix also became a subject after Rock spoke about the slap he received from Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars and rescue an affair experienced by Jada Pinkett Smithwife of the actor, and August Alsinarapper and friend of Jaden Smithson of the couple.
“Will Smith practices selective outrage, because everybody knows what the hell happened, everybody knows I had nothing to do with it. I had no rights. For those who don’t know Will Smith, his wife was having sex with his friend your son”he said at the time.
“Now, I normally wouldn’t talk about this, but for some reason, these fuckers put this on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something so low. We’ve all been betrayed, everyone here has been betrayed, none of us has ever been. interviewed by the person who cheated on us on television, like ‘Hey, I was fucking someone else, how did you feel?'”Rock continued.
In 2020, Will and Jada revealed the marriage crisis and the actress’s affair with Alsina in an episode of Red Table Talk. They talked about it after the rapper exposed the romance in a participation in the podcast The Breakfast Club, saying that the affair with Jada, which took place in 2015, had Smith’s approval. At the time, the actress explained that she and the actor were separated at the time and that everything was just a “mess”.
