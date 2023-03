Available on Netflix since the last 4th, Selective Indignation is the comedy special that the world has been waiting for from Chris Rock since the aggression he suffered at the 2022 Oscar ceremony. of those who believe that the limit of humor is the absence of grace. Expressing a lot of truth, Rock tells how much he admired Will Smith, the author of the fateful slap at the Oscars, and seeks reasons for what happened beyond a mere joke involving alopecia. And then he celebrates commenting on his opponent’s marital situation, says that his rage was so great that he spent a long time watching a film in which Smith plays a slave just to see him beaten by the landlord, and concludes by stating that he did not retaliate with another slap because his parents raised him. It is the perfect representation of the saying “revenge is a dish best served cold”.

Again: this only comes to light towards the end of the special. It’s the icing on the cake in the full hour that lasts Selective Indignation. Until then, Rock walks through other themes with the confidence of a 58-year-old comedian who already has his name engraved in the history of the entertainment industry. Discovered in the 80’s by Eddie Murphy, he went through the cast of the legendary Saturday Night Live in the following decade, he created the hugely successful series (especially in Brazil) Everybody hates Chris, inspired by his memories, and presented the Oscar twice. These are some accomplishments that make Rock admired by illustrious fellow professionals, such as Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

One trait that puts Rock on a different shelf than some of his peers is that he doesn’t hold a pose. cool. His delivery is over the top, with bulging eyes and a tone of voice that sounds like a constant scream. Such characteristics could indicate that your stand up It’s not for anyone; on the other hand, with this it manages to capture the attention of less sophisticated spectators, which broadens its reach. The clear and leisurely way in which he constructs his jokes is also a device for not alienating the masses. And even though he talks a lot about the black American universe, poking fun at countless prominent personalities – from NBA players to rappers, from OJ Simpson to Beyoncé, from Meghan Markle to Michael Jackson –, his jokes work with everyone interested in laughing.

Despite having already vehemently attacked cancel culture in a previous special, now Rock goes further and dedicates the entire initial third to detonating victimism and posture. woke up which has even been a barrier for comedians like him to remain active (Chappelle says he’s taking some time off until the scene improves). Then he changes the key and claims to be in favor of abortion, at least until the period when the baby brings his first report card. This theme paves the way for a dick in feminism and mocking trans people, always in a ruthless way, “taking no prisoners”, as the Americans say. For anyone who is a fan of humor, you can’t ask for anything better.