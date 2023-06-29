Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have fifth child via surrogate mother: “Incredible gift”

Your own child is always the best gift anyone can get. It’s even better when someone has trouble having their child. Such is the case of famous couple Chrissy Teigen (37) and John Legend (44). From an early age, Chrissy dreamed of a large family, preferably one with four children. Unfortunately, everything is going less smoothly due to her fertility issues. But then in mid-June, the couple receives their most beautiful gift yet, a fourth child thanks to a loving surrogate mother.

four children

Having a baby isn’t clear to everyone. Some people suffer from fertility problems, so sometimes it doesn’t work the natural way. Are you still yearning for a child? OK, so maybe you’ve tried a few IVF treatments and they just aren’t working there’s no time one child out.

It’s a condition that even celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recognize. Chrissy specifically dreams of having four kids one day, she writes in a candid post on Instagram. “As a little girl I always had two glow worms and two cloth dolls in my arms, who helped me move my pretend kitchen and go with alf saw.”

fertility problems

At one point Chrissy and John had two children and she was pregnant with the third, but unfortunately she lost this child – Jack. “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to have another child alone,” she writes candidly.

Nevertheless, the couple began IVF treatment. As mentioned, Chrissy has suffered from fertility problems for years. Then after a while, and after a few therapy sessions, she decided she wanted to carry the baby one more time. She became pregnant with the third child, but in the meantime she also found a surrogate mother, Alexandra. She also becomes pregnant, making Chrissy’s family’s dream come true. Oh,

surrogate mother alexandra

In a post on Instagram, Chrissy detailed how she and John met their surrogate mother. During this same period she started IVF treatment again for her third child: daughter Esti. Around the same time he met Alexandra. Chrissy writes, “As soon as we talked to him, I knew he was the perfect match for us.” She then becomes quite emotional and writes among other things: “I wanted to lay my head on his stomach and feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted him to be in our lives for as long as possible.”

Chrissy’s gut feeling was right, as surrogate mother Alexandra didn’t give up after a failed first attempt. She also had surgery to remove scar tissue and Alexandra was not feeling well mentally. But she persisted, and Chrissy and John waited patiently. Meanwhile, Chrissy was definitely pregnant as well.

incredible gift

Eventually, on June 19, shortly after the birth of their third child, Chrissy and John’s fourth child was born. Chrissy writes in her post, “We want to thank you, Alexandra, for the incredible gift you have given us.” The couple was so grateful to her that they named their newborn son after the surrogate mother. “We are so happy to be able to tell the world that he is here, with a name that will forever be linked to you: Wren Alexander Stephens.”

What a love! And then the couple gets just as much love from surrogate mother Alexandra, who replies under the post. She writes, “It was truly an honor to bring the perfect Wren into the world with you by my side.”

Also read: These celebs came together again after breakup!