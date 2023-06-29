Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome another child

Good news from celebrity land! Chrissy Teigen, 37, and John Legend, 44, welcomed another child via surrogacy. They were already parents to daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, star child Jack and rainbow baby Esti, 6 months.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family just got bigger. The famous couple already had four children: daughter Luna, 6, son Miles, 4, star child Jack and rainbow baby Esti, 6 months. Chrissy has now announced on Instagram that she has had her fifth child via surrogacy.

Chrissy says she always wanted four children and after losing star child Jack, she never thought she would be able to have one of her own. The people around him also wanted to save him from that pain and loss.

In 2021, Chrissy and John go to a surrogacy agency, and inquire about a surrogate mother to have two children at the same time. But at a certain point, the American model decided that she wanted to try again to give birth to a child herself.

And it worked! She conceived through IVF and gave birth to a rainbow baby boy named Esti in January. During that process, the couple also met surrogate mother Alexandra, with whom they posed for a lot of photos. After two attempts, Alex becomes pregnant with a baby boy, who is now born! Wren Alexander Stephens was born just before midnight on 19 June.

John Legend is also very happy with the arrival of the new Ankur. She shared the photo below with her offspring: Luna (6), Miles (4), Estee (6 months) and their brother Wren. He also posted a picture of himself with Chrissy and finally a picture of the baby.

