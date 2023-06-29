Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy with the help of a surrogate Show

Baby news for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: The couple welcomed their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, via a surrogate mother. The boy was named after his surrogate mother, Alexandra. “We are happy to tell the world that he is here,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

As a little girl, Teigen dreamed of being a mother of four, as soon as she started her posts on Instagram. Daughter Luna was born in 2016, and two years later the couple welcomed son Miles. Both were born through IVF. Desiring to have a third child, Teigen and her partner, singer John Legend, decided to participate in a surrogacy program where they were put in contact with two surrogate mothers.

At that point Teigen became pregnant again, but after twenty weeks of pregnancy, the couple had to say goodbye to their son, whom they named Jack. The 37-year-old model thought she would never be able to get pregnant again after losing her third child. But after one therapy session, Teigen realized she wanted to give it another try herself. “I promised that no matter what happens everything will be alright. I remember saying that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life wondering if I should have tried again,” Teigen said.

Teigen became pregnant anyway and gave birth to daughter Estee Maxine in early January. ‘There is commotion in the house. Our family couldn’t be happier, Teigen wrote on Instagram. A few months ago, she met her “wonderful and lovely” surrogate Alexandra, Teigen continued in her story. She knew immediately that he was the “perfect match” for her family. The first embryo placement didn’t stick with Alexandra, and in order not to rush the process, the couple decided to take it easy and be patient.

incredible gift

Meanwhile, Teigen enjoyed her pregnancy, but when it was also announced that Alexandra was expecting a child, both Teigen and Legend couldn’t believe their luck. ‘We ate hot pot (Eastern Fondue, ed.) and watched vanderpump rules With our growing bellies. Our families merged into one last year,” Teigen describes that time. A few minutes before midnight on 19 June, son Wren Alexander was born. “We want to thank you, Alexandra, for this incredible gift. And we are very happy to inform the world that he is here, with a name that will live forever with you: Wren Alexander Stephens.’



