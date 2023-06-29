Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby via surrogate

baby news, chrissy teigen And john legend They have become parents of their fourth child through a surrogate mother. The couple openly talks about their past on Instagram.

Birth

The two shared the wonderful news on their Instagram accounts last Wednesday evening, along with several touching photos and a beautiful message to their surrogate mother. “I saw the birth of the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate mother. We would like to thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra, And because they are so grateful to their friend, they named their son his middle name Alexander Given, which refers to Alexandra. “He’s always attached to you.”

Link Tool: Post not found

special story

chrissy is only five months old Self their third child Estimate pour on the world. However, it was always her dream to be a mother of four children. And those prayers were answered, because while Chrissy herself became pregnant through IVF, so was surrogate Alexandra. Very good!