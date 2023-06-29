



Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family continues to grow and now another miracle has happened. Five months after Estee’s birth, Chrissy and John welcome their baby boy. The boy was born on June 19 via a surrogate mother, making him the fourth child of the Legend family.

Meet Wren Alexander Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby

On Instagram, Chrissy posted a beautiful, emotional post detailing how the process went. After the tragic loss of Jack, Chrissy no longer wanted to give birth herself. So she started looking for a surrogate mother and found the right match. “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to raise another child alone. To be honest, I personally blocked off a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I would never have to go through that pain and loss again. Chrissy writes.

Later she decided to give it a try one more time and started the IVF process, which got results. In January the beautiful Asti was born.

Meanwhile, the surrogate mother Alexandra also became pregnant. “As we head into the safe zone of our pregnancy, we are overjoyed to learn that Alexandra is pregnant with a little boy. our little boy Chrissy writes. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growling bellies, our families were getting together in one since last year. Just a few minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to watch the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth to a baby amidst a little turmoil, but with strength and pure joy and love.

Chrissy ends the message with a loving tribute to Jack, who died in utero after twenty weeks of pregnancy. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both of his angelic kisses are from you. She writes

Chrissie’s wish to have a family of six is ​​fulfilled with Wren. In the pictures we see a very happy family with lots of love and harmony.