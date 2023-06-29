Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome third child via surrogacy five months after arrival

This is the fourth child of John Legend, 44, and Chrissy Teigen, 37. This good news has been shared by the model on Instagram. Son Wren was born thanks to a surrogate mother, from whom Chrissie was pregnant for several months. Teigen gave birth to their third child, daughter Estee, in January. In a lengthy Instagram post, he explained how that unique position came to be.

Wren was born on 19 June. “I witnessed the birth of the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate mother,” the 37-year-old model wrote. “We want to thank you, Alexandra, for the incredible gift you’ve given us,” Teigen added. The child’s second name is Alexander and refers to the surrogate mother, Alexandra. “He is forever attached to you.”

The mother of four reveals that after losing her third child, Jack, in 2020, at twenty weeks pregnant, she did not know if she would still be able to bear a child. “I was also surrounded by people who wanted to keep me from ever feeling that pain again.” Chrissy and John began looking for a surrogate mother in 2021, as they wanted to have four children. However, early in that search, Teigen decided she still wanted to try to conceive herself, which she succeeded through IVF. Five months later, their surrogate mother was also pregnant.

With Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 5 months, and Wren, the couple’s wish of children has come true. “Our hearts and our home are now officially full,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. And to our Jacks: we know his divine kiss’ (Spots on the baby’s skin, ed.) be yours.”

