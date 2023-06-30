Chrissy Teigen’s DNA Test Reveals She Has an Identical Twin Sister

‘only things’ in the category Cchrissy teigen Hua’ we have something new again. The celebrity was briefly convinced that she too was a identical twin sister was roaming That turned out to be a mistake, and a funny one at that.

Chrissy Teigen Twice? Model gets ‘identical twin sister’

She may live in a huge house and be on television, but chrissy teigen Everyone is like that. The model recently swabbed the insides of her cheeks with a cotton swab and sent it to 23&Me for DNA testing. The result was a shock, as it turned out that he ‘Identical Twins’ Is.

On Instagram, Chrissy talks about her “health and wellness journey” over the past few years. This involves digging into the events of history and background information about the family. On the advice of her doctor, the model does dna test, “I did one a few years ago, but never Detailed analysis Complete.’ After paying for the upgrade, he finds out that he is ‘part Neanderthal’ and has an ‘identical twin’ by the name of Bibi.

At the company, Chrissie demands an explanation. While waiting for a reply, she sends a message to her twins and attacks their father, Ron Teigen Sr.With questions. “I called him over and literally said, ‘Dad, did you see me coming out of mommy’s vagina and were there two of me?'” The answer was ‘no,’ she only has one. chrissy teigen Seeing being born

but what about the twin sister, As the celebrity’s mind wanders, she calls her sister Tina. He reminds her that he had previously taken a DNA test under a pseudonym. ‘I was my identical twin. I was in tune with myself.’

In the words of her husband John Legend, “RIP Sissy Teigen,