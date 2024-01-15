Christian Cueva is treated in Spain by a medical eminence who has treated the world’s elite athletes

Ramon Cugat will take over from Christian Cueva in Barcelona. – Credit: El Nacional – GEC

Christian Cueva convinced that his career is not beyond the fact that his last experience was Lima Alliance It was discouraging. However, it has to address one primary issue to return to the grassroots level, both at the club level and Peruvian team,

Starting from 2024, ‘s midfielderbicolor‘ Headed towards spain Dealing with an old knee injury, which reduced his fitness to such an extent that he had to stay away from sporting activities for long periods of time. The diagnosis that put the ’10’ under scrutiny was a rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

To overcome that physical impasse, cave He placed himself in the hands of a world-renowned doctor who for more than 30 years has treated all types of knee injuries of various football players, some who marked an era and others who fully blossomed. Are. wishes of Christian To return to its best performance it needs to undergo evaluation by an experienced traumatologist Ramon CugatDirector of the famous Cugat Institute Medical Centre.

Great specialist in sports medicine and bone injuries, Ramon Cugat is a Spanish trauma doctor with extensive experience who is also an expert orthopedic Surgery, His entire life has been associated with knee injuries of the world’s most important athletes.

When he went to the operating room, Cugat met the ball genius johan cruyff, andres iniesta And xavi hernandez, like other cracks carles puyol, Cesc Fabregas, Fernando Torres And pep guardiola He also underwent surgical interventions by specialists trained in the United States.

Some time ago, Ramon treated injuries Anu Fati And Gavi Because he also observed a disease erling holland, who he is known for his good relationship with Manchester City footballers. “How many cruciates have I had operated on? I haven’t counted them, but several thousands. Several thousands. “Every knee is different,” he said. ace,

,I have a history of thousands of footballers’ knees Who were not great players but who have had very good careers, grassroots standards and polite football. The pressure is always there, but not just with big-name professionals, but with everyone,” he said.

who was also a founding member of the Spanish Arthroscopy Association, knows Peruvian athletes thoroughly on their case jefferson farfan, During the final stages of his career, Ramon was very conscious of the wear and tear of the cartilage in his knee. Actually, his surgery was done with modern technology.

“Farfan received Reconstruction with pieces of your own cartilage “We put them in the same place with a net and growth factors from their own blood,” he told Radio Exitosa in 2021. However, the operation did not yield the expected results, which marked the beginning of the end. Of ‘Foquita’s’ career.

,It hasn’t worked with him, I have operated on over 180 people and this is the first cartilage loss. The detachment was in the same area,” he explained, insisting that Jefferson could still remain active, although months later, finally, Peru’s historic ’10’ hung up his boots due to terrible wear of the cartilage in his knee.