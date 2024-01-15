Christian Horner was not invited to Jos Verstappen’s birthday

recently, jos verstappen Celebrated my 52nd birthday with my great friends and colleagues at DubaiHowever, all is not well, because its absence is fine Christian Horner Gave a lot to talk about.

One of the most important elements of the Austrian team has turned against Horner after the controversy red BullEverything indicates that the relationship between the two has broken down, something that will have a direct impact on both of them living together max verstappen On brand.

What happened between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner?

According to circulating information, Max’s father celebrated the event without considering Horner because of all the allegations against Horner. German newspaper Bild says Verstappen booked a luxury hotel in Dubai to celebrate with people like Helmut Marco and Raymond VermeulenMax’s manager.

This tension between Verstappen’s son and father against Christian Horner, and the closeness with Helmut Marko, will complicate Red Bull as a whole, as according to rumors the champion’s departure could happen at any time. Section This would allow him to resign from the team if the team decides to carry on without Marco.

Following this and the heated discussion between Horner and Jos Verstappen, it is being speculated that the vacancy that will be left mercedes in 2025 It will be occupied by none other than Mad Max himself.