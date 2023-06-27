Christian Music Association EMM Oudega gives Jubilee Concert at Theater Sneak – ‘Y binne al 125 years u es alimint’

In this Jubilee year, EMM is organizing various events to celebrate its 125th anniversary. For example, the jubilee concert was a highlight of the agenda. After months of preparation, home study and (extra) rehearsals by committees and members, everything came together last Saturday at the beautiful Theater Sneak.

Around 400 visitors were welcomed on arrival by our youth orchestra ‘De Notenkrackers’. He played a supporting role here. Under the leadership of Yvonne Galama, they ensured that each visitor was warmly welcomed. Hilkje and Wietske sing a beautiful duet with the youth orchestra.

beginning

By 8 pm everyone had found their place in the hall. EMM was ready on stage. Closed curtains, dim light. The concert can begin. When the curtains were opened, ‘Symphonic Overture’ was used. A beautiful piece of work by James Barnes.

Zeenat Valkema also handled the presentation in this concert. His association with the orchestra began at an early age. Recognizable to many on stage as well as in the audience. As a second act, EMM played John Rutter’s chorale ‘Lord Bless You and Keep You’.

After this a special moment. Commissioned by the EMM, a composition assignment was issued to the Austrian composer Thomas Doss. Born in Linz, he wrote his first composition at the age of 11. In a video recording, Thomas talks with Janet about how the creation came to be.

soloist rene van kooten

Musical star Rene van Kooten provides a break from Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’. In combination with ‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye, he managed to use his singing prowess to wow both EMM and the audience. She then sang the delicate ‘Bring Him Home’ from the musical Les Misérables in a controlled and well-crafted manner. Then a feast of recognition with ‘Kumbh’ in combination with ‘Let the Sunshine In’ from the musical Hair.

EMM ends with beautiful music from ‘The Lion King’ before the break. Composed by Elton John and Hans Zimmer and accompanied by footage from the live-action film.

Stop

After the break, EMM started with ‘Cry Me a River’ arranged by Klas van der Woude. A piece that has been performed by Michael Bublé, among others, is now performed by Johan Oenema, accompanied by solo trombone. This was followed by a performance of ‘A Flower Remembered’ by John Rutter.

Interview

In between the pieces performed, interviews of the (former) members were shown. A unique insight into the history and origins of the Corps through the generations. Recognizable stories for young and old. It also showed that the foundation of that time still applies today.

The program continued with ‘Empty Chairs, Empty Table’ and the impressive ‘Anthem’. Afterwards, René and EMM made sure the audience could sing along to the ‘Andre Hayes Medley’. A big party where saxophonist Mark unleashes his inner bolero during his solo.

Then it was the turn of Steven Verhelst’s ‘Hercab’. Percussionist Gelmer casually stepped forward with a washboard. While playing, Romke also joined in this. Johan then joined the duo and played the intro which was originally written for baritone saxophone. After this, Hermann and Hilkje joined and a considerable separation was made by these young members. They concluded with ‘Pasmo’ in an arrangement by Klas van der Woude.

Sweet

As a bouncer, ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles was used, interspersed with Rene. Arriving at the singing performance, EMM leaves the stage leaving Rene with the audience and making it a party. Meanwhile, the orchestra stands in the foyer to surprise all the visitors with another dessert as they leave the hall. Dutch Party Medley.

Text: Johan Onema

Source: www.emmoudega.nl