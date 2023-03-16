Christina Ricci says she was threatened with a lawsuit after refusing to do a sex scene in a movie

“The Addams Family” actress believes the film industry is more respectful of young performers these days

In an interview with The Viewpublished last Wednesday (15), the actress Christina Ricciknown for her roles in “The Addams Family” (1991) It is “Wandinha” (2022)revealed that she has already been threatened with a lawsuit after refusing to do a sex scene in a movie.

Ricci, 43, believes the film industry is more respectful of young artists today than in the past. “It’s really nice, we ladies talk about it all the time. It’s amazing to see that they don’t necessarily have to go through the things we go through”, said the actress.

They might say, ‘I don’t want to do that sex scene’ (or) ‘I’m not going to get naked’. They can set boundaries for themselves that we’ve never been allowed to do.”

“Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do that sex scene a certain way. It really changed and it’s great to see that”, revealed, without specifying the title of the film in question.











Christina Ricci, who has been acting since childhood, has also participated in productions such as “Legend of the Headless Horseman” (1999), “Monster – Killer Desire” (2003), “Between Heaven and Hell” (2006) It is “Yellow Jacket” (2021).

