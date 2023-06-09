Christine and Queens talk about the new album and collaboration with Madonna.

During the making of this album, Red underwent a real metamorphosis. But it’s not about alter ego or character. We first knew Christine and the Queens as Heloise Letissier’s stage name years ago, but she’s now better known as Red. On this fourth record, Red comes to the realization that he can truly be himself for the first time. He shows his weakest side in all the songs. For example, he sings about the loss of his mother and his fascination with angels. “This album is a real heart opener.”

Feature by Madonna

Red went to LA to record the new album. American producer Mike Dean called Redd and asked if he wanted to work together. “When Mike Dean calls you, you jump on a plane!”. Mike Dean has worked with The Weeknd, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and Lana Del Rey, among others. There was an instant mutual trust in Mike’s studio. Red gave himself completely to the music and thus the craziest ideas were born.

On the single ‘True Love’ we hear a feature from 070 Shake, who you may already know from his contribution to Ray’s ‘Escapism’. But the most notable guest appearance is reserved for Madonna. You can hear the singer several times, but she doesn’t sing. Instead, she speaks of the ‘Big Eye’ as an omniscient being.

Angels in America

In addition to making music, Christine and Queens have a passion for dance and theatre. no wonder the basis for angels, paranoia, true love Near Tony Kushner’s play ‘Angels in America’. A performance about a man with AIDS who is visited by an angel. The record is also divided into three acts, as is often the case with theater plays.

best kept secret

On Sunday, Christine and the Queens will bring the theater to Bækse Bergen. How the show of Best Kept Secret will look like is another big surprise. But one thing is certain for Red: You make a good show together with your audience: “Nothing beats a rock-n-roll show

without energizing the audience.

Christine and the Queens will play Best Kept Secret on the Main Stage on Sunday, June 11 at 7:45pm.