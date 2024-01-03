Chrysler reveals Halcyon electric prototype

Washington. Chrysler revealed this Tuesday the Halcyon prototype, a sports car that the Stellantis Group brand says shows the automaker is going to move towards the electrification of its model range.,

The vehicle stands out for its futuristic lines and incorporates new technologies in development, such as autonomous driving and lithium-sulfur batteries, a chemical combination that according to Chrysler reduces the carbon footprint by 60% compared to batteries used today by the sector. Reduces up to.

Halcyon also uses 95% sustainable interior materialsLike the new Chrysler logo that is constructed from shredded and recycled music CDs.

Chrysler CEO Chris Fuell said in a statement that the prototype features “innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that deliver value to customers.”

The Halcyon is the third prototype that Chrysler has presented in the last three years with the intention of indicating the stylistic and technological lines that it will adopt in the coming years, as it ceases production of combustion engine vehicles and focuses itself on electric cars. Limits it to marketing.

In 2022, Chrysler launched the Airflow prototype and in 2023 the Synthesis Cockpit demonstrator.

Chrysler plans to launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2025. By 2028, the brand’s entire range will be electric.

Stellantis has committed to reducing its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2038.