Chupa Chups® joins the list of official sponsors of Team Heretics

The candy brand will be present in all the club’s disciplines and its logo will appear on the shirt of the League of Legends national team of the Super League.

Team Heretics has reached an agreement with Chupa Chups® to strengthen its commitment to being the best club in Spain in content creation. Thanks to this alliance, the firm will wear its logo on the right sleeve of the Superliga shirt, the most important regional League of Legends competition in Europe.

This alliance will be accompanied by original pieces, generating narratives focused on the LoL team and integrating the brand and the product throughout the club’s entertainment ecosystem.. The jump to the physical experience will be inside our Heretics Hub store, where it will be offered to fans and followers exclusive content and share the spirit of Heretics with viewing parties. For its part, the Club 113 program, the renowned podcast of Team Heretics led by Goorgo, Werlyb and Nil Ojeda, will also be sponsored by Chupa Chups® thanks to new sections in the format and drops of original clothes.

Borja de Altolaguirre, Heretics Chief Commercial Officer: “Our Super League team players are the closest to our fans. Heretics Hub, the physical meeting point between club and supporters, is where our players receive the warmth of their fans, creating a spectacular atmosphere in each match. This is why we continue to encourage our partners to take advantage of all the passion and immersive experience that is lived in this very special competition, which also proves, season after season, to be the most important in all of Europe. In this context, today we welcome Chupa Chups®, one of the most recognized and popular brands among our audiences and which connects with the values ​​of Team Heretics. This alliance, in which we have worked together, we are sure that it will contribute a lot to both of us from the first moment and we have no doubt that our fans They will be delighted to have such a beloved brand in eSports joining our family of sponsors.”

Jordi Rosell, Senior Brand Manager of Chupa Chups®: “We are very happy to announce our sponsorship agreement with Team Heretics and to continue consolidating and betting within the territory of gaming, as well as entertainment with its content creators and Club 113. This alliance will allow us to continue bringing our carefree and fun spirit to all audiences through eSports, as well as actions with the club’s talents. We are sure that this collaboration will be a success and we expect a sweet reception from the fans and that they enjoy all the content that we will create together”.