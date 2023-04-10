Cierzo Academy becomes the subsidiary team of ZETA Gaming

Both entities will seek to promote esports in the province of Aragon

ZETA and Cierzo Academy join forces to promote the world of esports among the youth of Zaragoza.

ZETA, an esports and entertainment club, and Cierzo Academy, a subsidiary of the aforementioned club, have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of promoting comprehensive development of Zaragoza youthpromoting belonging to a group of equals and positive values ​​such as respect, improvement and control.

Both entities will maintain their independence, but will join synergies during this year to give a real boost to esports, especially among the city’s youth.

Cierzo Esports will become a subsidiary team in the ZETA Valorant section, maintaining its own identity, but associating the ZETA image with its communications and kits.

Among the actions to be carried out are the creation of an image for Cierzo Esports with the concept of a subsidiary together with the ZETA brand, the incorporation of a new Valorant team at the highest possible level, and the live broadcast of ZETA matches. in spaces with a giant screen during the split, in order to create a community of young followers.

The agreement also contemplates the possibility of joint actions such as support from coaches, visits to training sessions, showmatches and collaborations in the esports event ZGamer.

For both entities, this agreement represents an opportunity to strengthen the esports scene in Zaragoza and promote positive values ​​among youth, in line with the mission of both entities.

It had to arrive and it has arrived… we cannot be happier to announce the collaboration agreement with @ZetaGaming , where in addition to promoting Esports in Zaragoza together, we will become its subsidiary. Excited about this new stage 💙🖤. #wearerready https://t.co/BfYUQ7JPEO — Cierzo Esports Academy (@CierzoEsports) March 31, 2023

Thus, Cierzo Esports was born as the first municipal academy in Spain and its objective is to train youth in electronic sports, offering them opportunities while promoting responsible leisure among adolescents.

It currently has 4 sections made up of different teams: VALORANT, Rocket League, Brawl Stars and League of Legends. In addition, these sections are complemented by two projects that offer young people the opportunity to enter as content creators or casters.

This agreement will help both the senior team to have young promises and develop new talents who can make their hobby a more professional job and dedicated to the creation of content or electronic sports player.

Without a doubt, it is one of the actions that will help the most to promote growth in the industry from the very foundations in post to the creation of new profiles that aspire to sit within a booming and exploding sector of its own.