Cillian Murphy: 5 Films and Series with Peaky Blinders Star

Cillian Murphy had already appeared in several films and series until the day he started playing Tommy Shelby. However, there is no denying that it was from the BBC / Netflix series and his iconic beret that the actor broke out and achieved worldwide prominence.

Great partner of Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy was in several of the director’s projects. Some, with more highlights than others, but all with great performance. Now, the actor will return to another Nolan project, Oppenheimer, but this time as the protagonist. However, we separate a list of 5 excellent productions in which the actor has been before.

A Quiet Place: Part 2

Yes, he’s the protagonist of Peaky Blinders as Emmett, an old family friend of the Abbotts before the monsters invaded the land. Emmett, who is mourning the loss of his own family, has taken refuge in an abandoned warehouse.

After the events of the first film, Evelyn and her two children face the horrors of the outside world as they move out of their family home. On their journey, they stumble across Emmett and beg him for help. Murphy practically broke the internet when fans spotted him in the movie trailer.

Dunkirk

The harrowing World War II epic Dunkirk chronicles the historic mission to rescue 330,000 Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk. In this series, the actor repeats the long partnership with Nolan once again in this jaw-dropping film.

Although billed only as a “Shivering Soldier”, Murphy gives an excellent performance portraying a soldier with PTSD rescued from the wreckage by British civilians. It is worth remembering that, in Nolan films, several actors from previous films appear again.

In the case of Dunkirk, in addition to Cillian Murphy, there are still names like Tom Hardy (Venom and Taboo).

Batman Begins

Sometimes hero and sometimes villain. In Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, we see the origin story of the Dark Knight. The actor stars as Dr. Jonathan Crane/The Scarecrow. Crane is a shady psychopharmacologist working at Arkham Asylum who secretly creates a fear-inducing toxin, which he plans to unleash on Gotham City.

Interestingly, Murphy originally auditioned for the role of Batman, but in the end the part went to Christian Bale.

The origin

Inception reunites Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy in this sci-fi dream-within-a-dream film. The film co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb, a thief who has the rare ability to infiltrate people’s dreams and spy on their subconscious thoughts.

Cobb has a chance to clear his criminal record, but first he must plant an idea in Robert Fischer’s (Murphy) subconscious. Cobb accepts the mission, however, someone anticipates his every move.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is by far one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects and features an all-star cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Benny Safdie. However, for the first time we will see Cillian Murphy as the protagonist of one of the director’s feature films.

There are still few details about the film, which will be released in xx. However, we know that the series tells the story of the American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

So, have you watched any of these movies with the actor?

