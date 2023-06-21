CineEurope: Paramount loves its partners

To access the room for the Paramount presentation on Wednesday, visitors first had to pass through a sewer pipe. Joke from the PR department? “Permanent Teenager from Seth Rogen,” read above the door. Of course, we should have known.

Producer/screenwriter Rogen has taken care of a franchise under the Paramount umbrella for some time: teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The adventures of the four Fighting Turtles didn’t always lead to equally strong movies. Much to the chagrin of Rogen, a fan of the original comics. He decided to try again, this time fully animated: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, In a unique combination of 2D and 3D, The Turtles look more contemporary than ever, certainly coupled with Rogen’s sharp wit. packed so well mutant mayhem announced that the animated film received a standing ovation at the prestigious Annecy Festival.

Paramount Presentation / Before the start of the photo: HFN

The presentation started what has now become a tradition: Mark Vianey in a humorous way opening reel. This time we see how the President of Paramount International tries to reach Barcelona as a secret agent with the help of some classic action clips and smooth editing. With his parachute still on, Viaan took the stage for a masterful presentation. The common thread was the good contacts Paramount has maintained over the years: animation producers Nickelodeon, John Krasinski, and of course Tom Cruise.

Nickelodeon Animation’s board is especially full. there is one smurfs movie Produced by Chris Miller, the voice cast includes Rihanna. there is also a new spongebob-movie (search for squarepants) and much is expected from Avatar The Last Airbender, Not a spin-off of the world’s most watched franchise, but a cinema version of a beloved animated series about a young martial arts monk. Other animated films were mentioned transformer-Prequel, transformers one, and inevitable sonic 3, the image was there Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, A frantic adventure featuring seven superpowered young dogs.

Director/actor John Krasinski has been part of the Paramount family since leaving the studio a quiet place for the smash hit. Wien brought in footage from a new episode, A Quiet Place: Day 1. In this standalone, Lupita Nyong’o must face an alien threat from New York City. Krasinski himself will arrive in May next year If, A dream project that he has been working on for years. The starting point is that everyone has imagined imaginary friends in childhood. In the film, a teenage girl can actually see these imaginary figures walking around. The footage showcases a clever mix of CGI and live action, and the voice cast is top notch: Awkwafina, Matt Damon, Steve Carell, to name a few. In a message, Krasinski cited Pixar as an important inspiration.

Paramount and Apple: Scorsese’s Killer of the Flower Moon / Still Paramount

Rock legends continue to be a fascinating subject, and Bob Marley is no exception. his life story Bob Marley: One Love In cinemas now. The family-backed film traces how Marley became the first Third World star to go international with a message of love and tolerance.

calling Gladiators II The loud applause was enough, but the set image from the Ridley Scott epic was unfortunately not yet available. We found a video greeting from another living legend, Martin Scorsese. after which his promo assassins of the flower moon Showed that the director is still a master of his field. The costume drama, developed in collaboration with Apple, follows murders on an Indian reservation where the discovery of oil has caused major changes.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Expectations are high / Still paramount

Finally, considerable space was given to Paramount’s greatest asset. Tom Cruise helped the studio make its highest-grossing film ever last year: $1.5 billion Top Gun: Maverick. it meets expectations Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One be high. Attendees were presented with the entire film, whose great villain turns out to be extremely timely…