Cinema Amstelveen enters the neighborhood of Amstelveen with an outdoor cinema

20 June 2023 at 09:00 am



amstelveen Cinema Amstelveen is entering the Amstelveen neighborhood this summer with an outdoor cinema.

Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July is the first weekend of ‘Cinema Amstelveen on Tour’. The outdoor cinema then museum will be in the Old Village in January. Comfortable chairs with headphones are ready for the best outdoor movie experience.

Youth up to the age of 27 can attend this screening for free (note: places are limited and full = full). According to Cinema Amstelveen, booking online in advance is therefore recommended.

outdoor cinema program

On Friday 30 June ‘Uncharted’ (with Tom Holland among others) will be played at Het Oud Dorp (at Museum JAN). ‘The Duke’ can be seen there on Saturday 1st July. Over the weekend of Friday 7 July and Saturday 8 July, the outdoor cinema in Westwijk is at the Wijkcentrum Westend. Starting in 2021, there will be ‘Jungle Cruise’ on Saturdays and ‘West Side Story’ on Sundays.

After the holiday break, the series will continue at Stadtsplein on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 September (film titles to be announced shortly). On Friday 15 and Saturday 16 September it is Uilenstedt’s turn. The film ‘Druk’ (Oscar for Best Foreign Film 2021) will be screened there on 15 September. Which film will be shown on 16 September, it will be announced soon.

Cinema Amstelveen On Tour is made possible in part by Schauberg Amstelveen, Museum JAN, the company van der Horst and the municipality of Amstelveen.

For more information: www.cinemaamstelveen.nl