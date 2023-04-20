Cinema and streaming: check out the premieres from 4/20 to 4/26 | metropolises

This penultimate week of April is full of movie premieres and streamings; check the list prepared by Metrópoles

The penultimate week of April is full of premieres in theaters and streaming. On the big screen, the highlight goes to The Devil’s Death: The Ascension and The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan. On the small screen, there will be the release of the film Ghosted: No Answer, starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

In Demon Death: Ascension, Beth (Lily Sullivan) goes to Los Angeles to visit her older sister, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who lives with their three children in a small apartment. With a distant relationship, this would be the opportunity for a rapprochement between the sisters. However, the reunion takes a macabre turn when they find an ancient book that gives life to demons possessing flesh. Now, in order to survive, they will be forced to face a terrifying version of their family.

Watch the trailer:

Movie theater

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan

In a kingdom torn by religious wars and threatened by British occupation, a group of men and women cross swords and tie their fates to that of France.

Nobody belongs to Nobody

The film is based on the homonymous film by author Zíbia Gasparetto. It shows the story of the couples Gabriela and Roberto, and Dr. Renato and Gioconda, spouses who have to deal with crises in their marriage. As they cling to their peers’ unrealistic fantasies, the story will unfold.

beau is afraid

A lot of comedy, drama and terror make up the film Beau Tem Afraid. When Mona dies, Beau, an extremely paranoid man, needs to go to his old house for the funeral, but the trip ends up being hampered by a series of unpredictable events that seem to try to divert him from his journey at any cost. Now, he must face his worst – and most absurd – fears if he is to reach his destination. pacification Political interests and romances mix in Pacifiction, an island in French Polynesia. Netflix All Again, One More Time On the day of her 40th birthday, Amélia is hit by a truck and wakes up in 2002, aged 18 and with the chance to transform her life into the perfection she always dreamed of. Travel Guide to Love After an unexpected breakup, a travel agent (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts a mission to work undercover and gather information about tourism in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with a local tour guide (Scott Ly). Until the couple decides to change course to explore life and love far away from the main tourist spots. cornered To escape a scandal, an Istanbul couple try to start over in a new city, but soon discover that the residents will do anything to get rid of them. Amazon Prime Video Twins: Morbid Resemblance (Dead Ringers) In Twins: Morbid Similarity, the public will follow the lives of the twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle (Rachel Weisz). Together, the two will do whatever it takes to challenge outdated practices in obstetrics and gynecology and bring attention the health woman first. Star + Empire of Light

Empire of Light is a love story set in a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s. A film about human connection and the magic of cinema.

Paramount +

Dangerous Game: Victims of Inheritance

A family gathering at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a deadly survival game where only one will make it out alive.

apple tv+

Ghosted: No Answer

Straightforward Cole falls in love with the enigmatic Sadie, but soon faces the shocking discovery that she is a secret agent. Before they can decide whether or not to go on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept into an international adventure.