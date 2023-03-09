Cinema: Premiere of ‘Pânico VI’, with Jenna Ortega, and UCI holds a marathon of Oscar nominees with a ticket at R$ 10

The sixth film in the thriller and terror franchise “Pânico” premieres this Thursday (9) in theaters in Manaus, which also has three other novelties. And the UCI cinema chain (Manauara Shopping) presents, today and tomorrow, a marathon of films nominated for the Oscar 2023, with a ticket costing R$10 (see the list of selected productions after this week’s premieres).

Panic IV

After surviving the final Ghostface massacre in Woodsboro, Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding) move to New York. The two brothers want to start a new life and leave the small town and its traumatic experiences behind. But the killer in the ghost mask suddenly appears in the Big Apple – on the street, on the subway, in the supermarket. And although Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad have already met the killer, this time they can’t rely on his experience, because whoever’s behind the mask has new tricks up their sleeves.

65 – Prehistoric Threat

While traveling through space, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) and little girl Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) make an emergency landing on an alien planet due to technical problems. While trying to survive in the hostile environment, the pilot discovers that the planet is not alien either, but a prehistoric version of Earth and that he has traveled nearly 65 million years into the past. Now, Mills and Koa will need to defend themselves against the inhabitants of this Earth: no less than giant dinosaurs.

neon heart

In the Boqueirão neighborhood, in Curitiba, Fernando works with his father, Lau, in a telemessage car called Coração de Neon. Together they dream of taking the vehicle to the United States. After a performance that ended tragically, Fernando’s life changes completely and he begins a journey full of twists and turns in search of his dreams. Just like in reality, Fernando’s story goes through ups and downs, through action, romance and drama.

The Next Door

A mix of drama and romance, “A Porta Ao Lado” presents the calm and stable relationship of Rafa (Dan Ferreira) and Mari (Letícia Colin). Together for more than five years, the two got used to the routine and monotony of married life, without many adventures. But when Fred (Túlia Starling) and Isis (Bárbara Paz), a couple who live in an open relationship, move into the apartment next door, Mari ends up being led to question her marriage and consider other ways of relating.

Oscar Marathon 2023

The day of the biggest film award in the world is approaching, the Oscar, which this year will be on the night of March 12th. And, for those who want to watch the films competing in the main categories on the big screen, the UCI Network will hold, this Thursday (9) and Friday (10), the UCI Day Oscar, a marathon of productions nominated for best film and better direction, with tickets for the fixed price of R$10 – and Unique customers pay only R$9. Water”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale”.

“Everything Everywhere At The Same Time” is the winner of Oscar nominations and competes in eleven categories, including best film, best director and best actress. The production won four SAG Awards, an unprecedented feat, and two Golden Globes. In the film, Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) discovers the existence of the multiverse, is contacted by an alternate version of her husband and is informed that she will need to, alone, save the world and defeat the entity Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu). The screenplay and direction are by the duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, known as Daniels.

Inspired by the life of Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” is the second most nominated film, seven categories in total, such as best director, best actress (for Michelle Williams), best supporting actor (Judd Hirsch) and best original screenplay. The film tells the story of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), a young man who falls in love with cinema and starts making his own movies at home. Directed and produced by Spielberg, the feature won two Golden Globes in 2023: best film and best direction.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” it has grossed over $2.2 billion globally and has become the third highest-grossing film of all time. James Cameron’s film is nominated for the highest awards in world cinema in the categories of best film, best sound, best visual effects and best production design. The feature continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), now with a family formed, but still threatened by the same enemies.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, by Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards for a Crime”), competes in nine Oscar categories, including best film and best actor (Colin Farrell), in addition to having won three Golden Globes. The film is a dramatic comedy that takes place on a fictional island in Ireland during the civil war in the country, in the 1920s, and follows the end of the friendship between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson).

With eight nominations for the main film awards, “Elvis” brings Austin Butler in the role of the king of rock and follows decades of the artist’s life from his relationship with businessman “Colonel” Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The film shows his rise to fame, stardom and also the meeting with Priscilla Presley, Olivia DeJonge’s character, his source of inspiration. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the feature that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival competes in categories such as best film, best actor (Austin Butler), best sound and best cinematography.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, by Joseph Kosinski, is the most successful film of Tom Cruise’s career, grossed more than 1.5 billion dollars worldwide and competes in six Oscar categories, including best film, best adapted screenplay and best original music (” Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga). The plot follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) after more than 30 years serving the Navy as one of the greatest fighter pilots in a new mission.

“The whale”, directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) is nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film accompanies Charlie, Fraser’s character, an English teacher who suffers from severe obesity and emotional problems. The protagonist tries to get back together with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”), years after having distanced himself from his family. “A Baleia” is based on the homonymous play by Samuel D. Hunter, who is also responsible for the script for the feature.

