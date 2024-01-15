Cisco announces 4,000 layoffs – Primera Hora

NY. The American technology company Cisco announced this Wednesday that it will lay off 5% of its workforce, about 4,000 people, after disclosing the results of its most recent quarter, in which its profits and income declined.,

In the second quarter of its practice, which does not follow the natural calendar, According to a statement, Cisco had profit of $2,634 million, down 5% compared with the same period last year, and revenue of $12,791 million, down 6%.,

The company indicated in the note that it was going to “restructure the organization to realign the organization and allow for greater investment in key priority areas”, which it did not specify, and which will impact 5% of the workforce. , that is, about 4.00 out of its 85,000 employees.

He said most of the layoffs would occur in the current quarter and would cost about $800 million in severance and other compensation.

Looking at the half year rather than the quarter, Cisco is still on the right track: Cumulative profit rose 15% to $6.272 million, although revenue rose less than 1% to $27.459 million.

However, analysts said their forecast for the current quarter, with earnings per share between $2.61 and $2.73 and revenue between $12.1 billion and $12.3 billion, was below expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins, who had described the quarter as “solid” in the note, changed his tone in a call with analysts and called for “greater caution and scrutiny of agreements given the high level of uncertainty” across the broader economic sector. . According to CNBC, the environment.

In connection with these agreements, Cisco announced last September the purchase of the cybersecurity company Splunk for 28 billion, an operation that was the most expensive in its history and which is about to close.

With the purchase of Splunk, the company intends to combine capabilities and gain leadership in the next generation of security products reinforced with Artificial Intelligence (AI), it was reported at the time.

After the results were known, Cisco shares fell more than 5% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.