(CNN) — Citigroup will lay off 20,000 employees over the next two years, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said Friday. The cuts come after the company reported a net loss of $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, its worst quarter in 15 years.

The bank expects the staff cuts to save it $2.5 billion in the long term.

The bank reported a hefty fourth-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, narrowly missing estimates for a loss of 11 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Citi said it had several one-time costs that impacted its results. These include a $1.7 billion charge related to last spring’s regional banking crisis, an $880 million loss in Argentina and about $800 million in restructuring costs related to about 7,000 layoffs in 2023.

The layoffs are part of Citi CEO Jane Fraser’s longtime efforts to trim the company’s bureaucracy and boost lagging profits. Fraser called the results “very disappointing” in a phone call Friday morning, but said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” for the third-largest U.S. lender.

“Any time any industry or company goes through these types of cuts, it affects morale,” Manson told reporters Friday. “That said, I would like to point to the fact that we have been very clear about the company’s strategy and also very clear about the pace at which we expect growth.”

In addition to the 20,000 jobs eliminated across the company’s operations, the bank said it would lay off 40,000 employees from its Mexican retail unit through an initial public offering (IPO), reducing the company’s total workforce from 240,000 workers to about 180,000. .

The bank said it expected to pay up to $1 billion in severance pay and restructuring costs related to its planned restructuring in the coming years.

A Citi spokesperson said the scope of the layoffs would be global, but he declined to break down the number by region.

CEO Jane Fraser first announced her sweeping restructuring efforts last September. His plans to reorganize the bank’s leadership, increase accountability and raise the stock price will require staff reductions, he said.

“We will say goodbye to some extremely talented and hard-working colleagues,” Fraser wrote at the time.

Citi shares fell 1.2% in afternoon trading.