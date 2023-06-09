City Councilor Mustafa Tokgöz Switched to CD&V: “It Has Always Been My Intention to Be a Bridge Figure” (Hmm)

CD&V President Wouter Stalljensen talks about an expansion drive. “CD&V Hamme-Moerzeke has been the leading party in our municipality for years,” he says. “Our party strives to represent all residents of Hamen. Consultation and cooperation with civil society has always characterized us. In a changing society, however, we do not want to limit ourselves to traditional civil society organizations and We broaden our horizons as much as possible. Anyone who wants to work with us on a better Hamme is welcome to come to us for consultation or cooperation. Mustafa Tokgöz agreed very well with our project and now As a party, we are happy to include them in our activities to continue working with them and others on the future of our municipality and its residents.

“Bridge figure”

Tokgöz is the vice president of the Hamid-Turk community and a member of the board of directors of the Drapstraat Mosque. He works as a teacher of electromechanics at the Provincial Technical Institute Richpunt in Hamme. “I said goodbye to Groen in a quiet way,” insisted Tokgoz. “It has always been my intention to be a bridge figure, to connect people. I can do this better by cooperating with the majority of the board.”

complete surprise on the groin

“On Wednesday evening we received a call from Mustafa”, municipal councilor Agnes Ongne (Groen) replied. “Of course we are saddened to hear the news. For Groene political colors are not a coat you quickly put on and take off. We wish him a more sustainable political career. Gilles Verbeke and I both share a green Will continue to carry out our role as the Opposition with the same commitment that Members and our voters expect of their Councillors. Namely, fierce in opposition and loyal to Groene’s ideology where we build a Standing up for a healthy environment and well-being of Hamnaren.