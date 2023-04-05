City Hall of Rio das Ostras

best bands Brazilian tributes to great artists perform for free in Costazul and at Concha Acústica, downtown

oysters River performs the third edition of the Festival de Covers from Thursday, 6th, to Sunday, 9th, gathering over 20 of the best bands Brazilian companies that pay tribute to great artists . the mus presentationsidocks take place, for the first time, at Concha Acústica in Praça São Pedro, in the Center, between 3 pm and 5 pm, on friday and at the Saturday. In the four days of the event will be performed shows in the Costazul Events Area (formerly camping). The Festival is part of the 31st anniversary celebrations of the Municipality.

Among the attractions of the Festival are the cover bands by Bruno Mars (Johnny Matos), Avril Lavigne (Crazy Mary Band), Charlie Brown Jr (Markyze), CPM 22 (Solene), Elton John (Little John), Evanescence (Halted), Killers (Lipe Cardilo), Lady Gaga (Blood Mary), Linkin Park (Linkin Park Cover BR), Marília Mendonça (Lorena Alexandre), Pearl Jam (Black Circle), Queen (Banda Road Rock), Rage Against The Machine (Ratm Tributo Brazil), Alcione (Cida Garcia), Cássia Eller (Micha), Tim Maia (Victor Sávios) and many others.

In the Costazul Events Area, the food court and The kids area cover festival has free admission, but encourages solidary admission, inviting the public to donate a kilo of non-perishable food. Everything collected will be delivered The entities assistance of the Municipality. The goal is to surpass to the 10 tons of food counted in the last edition from the cover festival.

The third edition of the Festival de Covers is organized by the Municipality of Rio das Ostras, through the Secretariat for Economic Development and Tourism, produced by Trik Trik Produções and with the support of Supermercado Azul, Cerveja Amstel, Hotel Vilarejo and Vilarejo Finishes , Rio + Saneamento, Saae Rio das Ostras, Exclama Comunicação and Cássia Gonçalves Beauty and Nail Salon.

CHECK OUT THE FULL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, April 6th

Costazul Stage – from 8 pm

The Killers (Lipe CardillO and Band)

CPM 22 (Solemn)

green Day (Green Day Cover BR)

Charlie Brown Jr (Markyze)

Friday, April 7th

Acoustic Shell Stage – from 3 pm

Cassia Eller (Micha)

Alcione (Cida Garcia)

Costazul Stage – Starting at 19 o’clock

Lady Gaga (Blood Mary)

Bruno Mars (Johnny Matos)

Marilia Mendonça (Lorena Alexandre)

Tribute to the King of Pop”Michael Jackson” (Rodrigo Teaser)

Saturday, April 8

Acoustic Shell Stage – from 3 pm

rage against The Machine (Ratm brazil tribute)

Costazul Stage – from 5 pm

system of a Down (Escape Reality)

Avril LavigneCrazy Mary

Linkin Park (Linkin Park Cover BR)

Pearl Jam (Black Circle)

Evanescence (Halted)

Queen (Road Rock Band)

Sunday, April 9

Costazul Stage – from 4 pm

Beatles Special (KidsMusic)

Milton Nascimento (Cia Musical Acord Major)

Elton John (Little John)

Tim Maia (Victor Savios)

Renato Russo (Nino Russo)

Tribute to the PoetCazuza” (Valério Araújo)