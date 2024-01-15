CIV questions Q107 million contract for work on La Aurora airport runway

Jazmín de la Vega, Minister of Communications, reported that Delays and possible irregularities in a contract worth Q107 million for the purpose of maintenance of one end of the runway which connects to private hangars La Aurora International Airport.

According to their statements, the million-dollar contract was suspended for seven months, during which the contracted company, Construdon, did not live up to expectations and requested a longer suspension without sufficient valid reasons.

“We are facing delays in this contract here This includes the runway and asphalt of the airport taxiway.“Communications Minister announced.

“The company has completely failed to comply. He requested a seven-month suspension for reasons that are not serious“, announced the Minister, who presented the complaint during a tour with the media on the affected runway this Friday, February 16, 2024.

The contracting company justified the initial delay of the contract due to “summer weather conditions”. However, the minister expressed disbelief at this justification.

De la Vega also highlighted the lack of consideration towards the Social Solidarity Fund when signing the contract and announced legal action to address non-compliance and protect the interests of the state.

“From the beginning, the entity that signed the contract was never taken into account, which is the Social Solidarity Fund. The funds exist, they were never taken into account,” he explained, maintaining that they are “legal We are reviewing the solution” We can move forward in this matter while always ensuring the interests of the state.

Delay in runway maintenance, he said Apart from impacting air operations, this has also generated additional costs.

impact on operation

Tomas Aldecoa, Deputy Technical Operations Director of Civil Aeronautics, explained the operational and safety implications resulting from the delay in maintenance of the waiting runway at the airport.

He mentioned that congestion on this route has resulted in delays of up to 20 minutes per air operation.

“We’re counting on 10 to 20-minute delays for each operation, which we didn’t have before,” Aldecoa said. He highlighted that it had also generated additional expenses for airlines due to higher fuel consumption during waiting on the ground.

He said operations are affected during peak air traffic hours between 7 am and 3 pm.

“It’s a mixed airport, it has military flights, it has general aviation flights, it has an airline, an ambulance, schools. (…) So, the airport is already overcrowded, and this makes us more There are delays,” Aldecoa said.

According to the communications head, the company has promised to complete the work before next week.

Regardless of whether they meet the agreed deadlines or not, the portfolio will conduct a detailed audit to verify the effectiveness of the work and whether they comply with the guidelines established in the contract.

