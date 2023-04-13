Clan Kardashian-Jenner celebrates the birthday of True, eldest daughter of Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian’s eldest daughter, True, is turning five and has received tributes from family members

This Wednesday, the 12th, True Thompson daughter of Khloé Kardashian with the basketball player Tristan Thompson is completing five years of life.

On social media, the little girl received several birthday tributes, including from her aunt kim kardashian and your grandmother Kris Jenner.

On her Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared some photos of her daughter Chicago next to a birthday cousin and wrote in the caption: “My baby True. I hope you feel deeply loved by your entire family. You are so special and a very sweet girl. Happy birthday. Aunt Kiki loves you so much”.

True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner shared a series of photos of herself with her granddaughter and wrote an emotional message in the caption of the post.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True! You are a beautiful light with your dazzling smile and effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room.”, began saying the grandmother.

And Kris continued praising her granddaughter: “You are an amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin, best friend and a perfect sister. You have such a good spirit, and you are so kind, sweet, generous, helpful, and the best dancer!”

“Thank you for bringing so much happiness, joy and love to our family. I love you so much TuTu and I am very blessed that God chose me to be his grandmother. I love you to the moon! Forever and ever”, concluded the matriarch of the family.

In the comments, Khloé Kardashian thanked her mother for her tribute: “Awww mom, she really is the most precious girl. Our gentle and sweet angel“.

Playback: Instagram

