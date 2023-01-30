Clash Royale: Big changes to Supercell ID

Supercell wants to reinforce the security of Clash Royale and its other games with new functions that will be applied progressively.

Supercell previewed some of the features that will be added to Supercell ID Coming soon. “We hope these features make it easier for you to manage your Supercell ID account; In addition, they will reinforce their security so you don’t have to worry, “commented the developer of Clash Royale, Clash of Cans and Fortnite

Change your Supercell ID email address

One of the soon-to-be-available features will allow you to change your Supercell ID email address through the in-game settings. To change the email address associated with your Supercell ID account, you will need to enter the confirmation code that will be sent to the email address that is already on file.

Activate account protection

To use the new account protection feature, you will need:

An active phone number to which you have access and where you can receive messages.

A safe place where you can store additional recovery codes in case you don’t have access to your phone or lose it.

You can activate the in-game account protection feature in the Supercell ID tab of the settings. The instructions that will appear on the screen will guide you through the process of activating the protection. Once account protection has been activated, it cannot be deactivated.

Security Recovery Codes

What can you do if you lose access to the phone number registered to your Supercell ID account?

When you activate the account protection feature, you have the option of generating a security recovery code.

This code is used on those occasions when you lose access to your phone number and cannot get the SMS verification code. Alternatively, you can use this recovery code. We recommend that you keep it in a safe place. Each recovery code can only be used once, but you can always generate a new one.

“We are going to release this feature in different phases; starting with certain regions. We want to analyze the usage of this feature before rolling it out in other regions, so please be patient while we roll out this new security update for Supercell ID,” the Supercell statement concluded.

