Classic Community Day Guide

On Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Classic Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO. These events always feature a popular Pokémon that has previously appeared in the game. community day to give players another chance, albeit with something different, either a new attack or his shiny form. During this event, we will be able to find this Pokémon in its variocolor variant if we are lucky.

larvitar in Pokémon GO (Rock/Ground) will appear much more frequently during the Classic Community Day. And according to the game’s official website, if we evolve to pupitate (this is the second evolution of Larvitar), Tyranitar (Rock/Dark) will learn fast attack Antiaircraft (Rock). This move has 16 power if used in gyms and raids and 12 if used against trainers.

These are the bonuses during the Larvitar Classic Community Day event in Pokémon GO

You can buy one Special Investigation Story for him Classic Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO for €0.99. This item, which is already available in the pokemon go store, It is used to obtain rewards for completing the investigation that is entrusted to you. The rewards are: premium items, such as Rare Candies, Ultra Balls and more and a higher encounter with larvitar, as well as with its evolutions. Apart from buying it, it is also possible to give it to a friend. However, all these bonuses are only for the designated day. Also, once the ticket is purchased, there is no refund.

It is worth mentioning that giving tickets to friends improves friendship. To give it away, it is also done from the pokemon go store, but clicking on “Give away” instead of “Buy”.

Other bonuses available in Pokémon GO during the Classic Community Day

Those players who do not want to catch Larvitar in Pokémon GO can take advantage of Classic Community Day for other bonuses that will be active during the event. Users will have triple the experience for capturing any Pokémon, the Lure Modules will last up to three hours active, the incense will also last three hours -with the exception of the daily Adventure Incense- and, finally, they have confirmed that there will be a surprise for take snapshots of the Pokémon during the celebration of the event.

Why is Classic Larvitar Community Day important?

Antiaircraft It is a very interesting move with the ability to do a lot of damage. As mentioned above, he has a power of 16 in gyms and raids and 12 against trainers. This combined with how powerful it is Tyranitar in Pokémon GO With a base Attack of 251, Defense 207, and Stamina of 225 since it’s a move of the same type as the Pokemon, it can dish out some good hits. So what is important is not only the meetings of Larvitar in Pokémon GO.

This attack is effective against Ice, Flying, Bug, and Fire; and weak against Fighting, Ground, and Steel. In the meantime, Tyranitar Due to its Rock and Dark type, it is resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Fire, Dark and Psychic; but weak to Fighting, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass and Fairy.

to evolve to larvitar a pupitate (Rock/Ground) 50 candies are needed, and later to transform him into Tyranitar you need another 50 candies.

