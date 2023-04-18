Classic Community Day of April 2023 – Swinub in Pokémon GO: date and times

Niantic has already shared the first details of the Classic Community Day of the month of April of 2023 in Pokémon GO. swinub (and its evolutionary line) is the protagonist of this event. Below we leave you with all the information of interest, including When is and How to take part:

Swinub Classic Community Day in April 2023 in Pokémon GO: date and how to participate

April 2023 Classic Community Day in Pokémon GO takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 2PM (local time) to 5PM (local time).

Official Artwork of the April 2023 Classic Community Day in Pokémon GO

As usual, it is a free event open to all playerswhile is true that there will be a Special Investigation of payment that will allow us to get more Swinub Candies.

Pokémon GO April 2023 Classic Community Day Infographic/Recap | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Below we leave you with all the information of interest about this Swinub Classic Community Day:

Swinub will appear more frequently Like wild pokemon. Besides can be Shiny/Variocolor .

If we evolve a Piloswine to Mamoswine between 2PM and 7PM on 04/29/2023, will learn Past Power as a charged attack . Past Power has 60 power in Trainer Battles and can increase the user’s Attack and Defense. In Gyms and Raids it has 70 power.

There will be new Field Research Tasks with which we can get rewards such as encounters with Swinub, Sinnoh Stones, Stardust, Ultra Balls and more.

there will be a new Temporary Investigation with which we can earn up to four Sinnoh Stones.

there will be a new Special Investigation payment available for $1 or the equivalent in our local currency.

As a bonus of the event, we have the triple Stardust for catching Pokémon, Bait Modules activated during the event last three hours, Incense activated during the event lasts for three hours (except Daily Adventure Incense), and there will be Swinub photobombs when taking snapshots.

Sources: Pokémon GO website, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE