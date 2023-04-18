Classic Community Day of April 2023 – Swinub in Pokémon GO: date and times

Niantic has already shared the first details of the Classic Community Day of the month of April of 2023 in Pokémon GO. swinub (and its evolutionary line) is the protagonist of this event. Below we leave you with all the information of interest, including When is and How to take part:
Swinub Classic Community Day in April 2023 in Pokémon GO: date and how to participate
April 2023 Classic Community Day in Pokémon GO takes place on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 2PM (local time) to 5PM (local time).
As usual, it is a free event open to all playerswhile is true that there will be a Special Investigation of payment that will allow us to get more Swinub Candies.
Below we leave you with all the information of interest about this Swinub Classic Community Day:
Sources: Pokémon GO website, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE