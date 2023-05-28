Classic Flirting in Cannes – Chapeau Magazine

Flirting is under a magnifying glass nowadays, especially in the Anglo-Saxon world where #MeToo has ensured not only that men with aggressive intentions are rightly curbed, but also men who still behave in the old fashioned respectable way. Want to flirt? Brakes on. for fear of being abused.

At the film festival in Cannes, which ends this weekend, I always find it interesting to see that they present it differently in the French tradition. opening film director Jean du Barry, Maven also had the courage to ask actor Johnny Depp for the lead role, while his ex-wife Amber Heard was facing criticism in the US for three years due to a far-reaching complaint about alleged marital violence. Maiwen is more of the Catherine Deneuve school and thinks #MeToo has gone too far and shouldn’t hinder the natural play between man and woman. So flirt. She was fortunate that Depp was acquitted by a judge in the United States, otherwise she would have been very upset with the recording of the film which had already been made.

Anyhow, I find it fascinating to observe in Cannes itself how ‘classic flirting’, as I call it, still reigns supreme there and is not tied to all the buzz in that area. And to be honest, I like it. Not that I go to Cannes for that, but you can feel it everywhere, but not in an annoying way. Because the limit is – or should be – where one allows the other, so with mutual respect.

Yet there is hardly anything common in it, but rather artistic and natural

In any case, many women in and around film festivals still wear very feminine outfits, daring dresses, and other costumes. Yet there is hardly anything ordinary in it, but rather artistic and natural. Why there and not on other occasions? Well, a question I don’t have an answer to right away. Different culture maybe?

Women dare to wear their best clothes but often their sexiest clothes, something they would not usually do in their environment. It clearly gives a feeling of freedom.

But men also pay extra attention to their clothes, pulling out their best suits, shirts, and attributes from the closet to play suitor. It is a movie in itself, not only on the red carpet but also at the many parties and in the fancy bars of the most exclusive hotels. While in Cannes you might think it’s normal to wear this kind of clothing, in your own field you have to think carefully about whether it fits.

It is not that everyone follows the codes in that festival. I often saw American producer Harvey Weinstein with slender young ladies, while with all due respect they do not have such natural gifts as Brad Pitt or George Clooney. He tried to make up for it with power and money, but now he is behind bars. own fault.