Claudia, the young woman created by AI, makes money selling nudes on the internet

Two computer science students earned almost US$ 100 – the equivalent of about R$ 500 – by selling nudes of Claudia, a 19-year-old girl with dark hair, green eyes and completely created by AI (artificial intelligence).

According to the creators, who asked not to be identified, all images of Claudia were generated by mechanisms such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.

It all started as a joke when they read that a man made $500 selling pictures of real women. They then decided to find out if anyone would pay for pictures of a fake woman. And they did.

In an interview with the magazine Rolling Stone, they say they raised about $100 just selling nudes until Reddit editors reported the account. Now, they continue to post obscenities on other forums – and hope to make more money.

“For those of you who don’t know, I’m going to put an end to your fantasy,” wrote one user in one of Claudia’s posts. “This is literally an AI creation. If you’ve worked with AI image models and done your own long enough, you can pinpoint this with 10,000% accuracy.”

“You could say this whole account is just a test to see if you can fool people with AI images,” the creators said. According to the students, Claudia was “born” in Stable Diffusion from text commands such as “no makeup, black hair, simple background and bangs”.

deepfake alert

Claudia is just one of many images of women created to fuel the adult entertainment industry. The creation opens the discussion about the use of AI to sell nudes and generate deepfakes pornography – a technique that creates fake explicit images so convincingly that they look real.

Most of the time, deepfakes replace the faces of characters in existing videos with someone else’s. The technology even mirrors the facial expressions that exist in the original content onto the artificially placed “new face”.

Actresses like Emma Watson and Scarlet Johansson, streamers and even anonymous women have seen their faces “put” in pornographic videos which they never took part or consented to participate.

A study by the Dutch company Sensity, which detects synthetic media online, estimates that 96% of deepfakes are used for pornography. In the vast majority of cases, the contents involve women who did not consent to having their images involved in this type of material.