“Clear, clear and answer with yes or no”: these are the questions on which Ghent residents can vote in October (Ghent)

In October, the people of Ghent can go to the polls for a referendum on affordable housing. The city council is yet to decide on the questions to be asked, but on Monday the council had already tabled the proposal.

“Municipal public real estate should not be privatised. Do you agree? Yes/No” and “Should the city of Ghent establish a bank of public land to realize 40% social housing? Yes/No”.

These will be the two questions on which the people of Ghent can vote in a referendum on 8 October. Mayor Mathias de Klerk (Open VLD) announced this on Monday.

Or at least if it’s up to the council, as the city council still has to vote on the proposal in the coming weeks. The final question will be set on Monday 26 June.

slightly modified

The questions already in Monday’s edition, as proposed by the action group Te Duur, have been slightly modified. For example, some additional information was removed. The questions must be “clear and specific” and can be answered with a yes or a no.

Instances that do not fall within the competence of the city of Ghent are also discarded. Furthermore, the wording should stick as close to the original question as possible.

The initiators of the referendum were the first to hear the revised questions during a consultation with the mayor. “Except for many details, the 2 questions will be maintained,” says Raf Verbeke. “TeDuur is satisfied with the role that the city assumes as a facilitator of intense debate among citizens.”

Campaign

The Council will not discuss the content itself, only the wording. “This means the campaign will start now,” says Verbeke. “Every resident of Ghent will receive an information brochure before 8 September explaining the initiative’s motivation, including precise details of ‘social/affordable housing’.”

The referendum will take place on Sunday 8 October 2023. Ghent residents age 16 and older may vote, but it is not mandatory. The result is only valid if ten percent of all residents vote, and is not binding anyway.