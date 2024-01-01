Cleo Music honors Pharrell, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and more

Seven campaigns took home top awards at the 2024 Clio Music Awards held at the Newhouse Hollywood in Los Angeles last night.

The Grand Clio winners were: Pepsi for behind-the-scenes footage of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show; Electric Theater Collective for “Cash In Cash Out”; The Monkeys New Zealand for “Bagels by Benny”; Deutsch LA for Taco Bell’s collaboration with Doja Cat; Columbia Records for “Harry’s House”; Crystal Creative for Problemista Movie Trailer; and Leland for Greenpeace’s “Don’t Stop”.

Additionally, Budweiser was named Advertiser of the Year; Spotify In-House Named Agency of the Year; Universal Music Publishing Group wins Publisher of the Year; And Colombia was crowned label of the year.

Rock legends Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne received special awards for industry/social impact and lifetime achievement, respectively.

Learn more about all seven Grand Clio campaigns below, and see each winner – including Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients – on clios.com.

Pepsi ‘The Show: California Love’

Upcoming Company: PepsiCo In-House Content Studio

Grand Clio: Music Marketing, Film & Video

This initiative brings us Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Takes you behind the scenes of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Blige and Eminem. It was a labor of love for everyone involved.