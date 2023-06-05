Cléopatrique @ De Centrale: Gorgeous in Simplicity

With a solid radio hit in their pocket and recent appearances at Pukkelpop and AB Club, Cleopatra is long in line to conquer the biggest stages. For the past seven years, Canadian duo Ian Fraser and Luke Gruntz have been wowing their handful of fans with gritty revival rock. As is often the case with up-and-coming bands, that genre description is outrageous and they set out to spread that handful.

The duo won’t get the biggest stage at De Centrale right away, but a very good supporting act certainly will. Before we dive into the nineties with the main event, GENN manages to open another drawer with desert rock and new wave influences from a decade ago. Throw in this chaotic mix some more modern punk rock and an impressive singing voice and you get a foursome that easily blew the socks off the Ghent audience. ĠENN indicated that it was often not received with such enthusiasm and that it worked both ways. The first acquaintance was already positive.

To the tune of Dean Martin’s “You Belong to Me,” the cheerful duo behind Cleopatra can appear on that same fervor again. The choice of intro can already be said to be a harbinger of things to come. The first hour and the front row fans went absolutely nuts over the opener “OK” and the Canadians had little trouble spreading their enthusiasm to the back rows.

The fact that Cleopatra includes only a couple may be cause for some surprise. The Gentlemen are known for their powerful wall of sound and we feared that the expected backing tracks would have a negative effect on that energy when you listen to their albums. However, the unwaveringness with which she flew through some solid songs like “Good Grief” and “Daphne Did It” quickly put an end to that fear.

Even when “Scaring Me” and “Zak” succeed each other as the slow pats of the setlist, Gentleman manages to keep the focus on them. Only the quiet “Deemed!” Sounds rattling and brittle in such a small setting. Don’t worry, Fraser must have thought when the drummer didn’t relax his arms and came prancing around in front of him like a true crowd pleaser. This way you can keep the audience spirit high even with the most composed songs.

If all this wasn’t convincing enough, Kleopatrik managed to confirm without wasting too many words with the hit song “Hometown” and the closing tracks “Sanjake” and “Family Van” that they will be on the main stage of a festival. Even though with a full band to add some extra strength to the whole. The Center was convinced, so were we. It is only a matter of waiting until the general public receives Cleopatra with open arms.

set list:

Correct

good grief

Drake

Daphne did

depth

scaring me

Zak

why july

hometown

Doom

no sweat

chromo

Accept!

sanjake

family van