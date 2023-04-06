CLG could disappear and sell its place in the LCS

Neither esports nor League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) are going through their prime. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the sector has been marked by an economic crisis that currently has an important weight in the decisions of the clubs. The highest North American League of Legends competition could face a process of change since two of the most historic organizations in the competition could put an end to it. Weeks after the appearance of information about the possible goodbye of TSM, now it could be the turn of CLG.

As the content creator Travis Gafford has advanced, The Madison Square Garden Company -company that owns the club- would be considering the disappearance of CLG. The company would be considering selling the LCS place, dissolving the esports brand and ending one of the oldest entities in American electronic sports. In the case of confirming his departure, this would be the end of the ‘Dean’ of the North American League of Legends, since the club was founded in 2010 and is still the oldest MOBA team in North America that is still active until the date.

Taking into account the possible disappearance of CLG, The Madison Square Garden Company would be looking for buyers for the LCS plaza. According to Gafford, the interested club would be NRG Esports. It is unknown at this time if NRG would only want to buy the slot in the franchised league or would also want to take over the entire Counter Logic Gaming organization. Former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal’s club was in the league in 2016, but was relegated and has not returned since. NRG is currently one of 30 organizations that are part of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) around the world.

CLG only confirms that there will be changes

Travis Gafford’s information has set off alarm bells in North America. Faced with this situation, The Madison Square Garden Company has only confirmed that there will be changes in the structure from CLG: «Although changes like this are always difficult, we are optimizing CLG’s operations to better position the company for long-term success and are also exploring strategic alternatives for the business.«. In the sports field, the club said goodbye to the LCS playoffs with a resounding 0-3 against Evil Geniuses.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.