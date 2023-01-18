CLG moves away from competitive Fortnite

The esports organization CLG has announced that it will stop competing in the Fortnite space. Announced in a statement on Twitter, we are told that the game no longer aligns with the team’s strategic goals and that, despite being proud of its history in the scene, it will leave it behind.

“Today we are announcing that we will be moving away from the competitive Fortnite scene,” the statement read. “We are beyond proud of our team and what they have accomplished in their time with us, but we have ultimately decided that this title does not fit with our broader strategic goals.”

The statement continues, “With this decision, we also release Ajerss, ClarityG and Tocata from their contracts. These three have been amazing to work with, and we know they will be an asset wherever they go. No matter what, they will always be part of the CLG family.”

Speaking on the matter, Tocata has taken to Twitter to add:

«With the departure of CLG from Fortnite, my contract has come to an end.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity in the last three years.

“While this concludes a memorable chapter in my career, it also begins an exciting new one for 2023.

Thank you @clgaming.