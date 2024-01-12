Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Paris, Texas… Wes Anderson gives us a reference to Asteroid City

Here are the films and books that inspired Wes Anderson for this collective work, which will be seen again this evening on Canal +.

Established in 1955 America, asteroid city Mis en Abîme begins like this: a playwright writes his new play and, before the audience’s eyes, actors and a narrator give life to the story that is embodied on the screen. The play in question, Asteroid City, takes place in the desert of the American West. Students and parents from all the states gather in this village for Asteroid Day. Everyone hopes to win a scholarship given to the winner of a scientific competition. But the performance is brutally interrupted due to a global incident…

Clearly in full Andersonian mode, the filmmaker multiplies plastic sublime vignettes, kitsch retro settings, ultra-symmetrical frames and all sorts of references to the theater and cinema of the time. To try to better understand this lavishly styled homage to classic Hollywood and the theater of the fifties, we asked the filmmaker and his collaborators about the films (and book) that informed this eleventh feature film. Gave.

Here is the list:

a man passed by by John Sturges (1955)

with : Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan.

Summary : For the first time in four years, a train stops at Black Rock, a lost city in the middle of the desert. Visitor, John J. McCreedy (who has an arm amputated), questions some of the residents he meets about how to get to a nearby place: Adobe Flat. The mention of this place associated with this completely unexpected visit generated intense aggression in the local population. The more McCreedy tries to understand and asks questions, the more dangerous the population becomes.

Dr



petrified forest by Archie Mayo (1936)

with : Leslie Howard, Bette Davis, Genevieve Tobin

Summary : In the desert area of ​​Petrified Forest National Park, travel writer Alan Squier stops at a small gas station. He meets the young and beautiful Gabrielle who dreams of moving to France. But their romance is short-lived: a lawless gangster disturbance will turn everything upside down.

Dr



bus stop by Joshua Logan (1956)

with : Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray, Arthur O’Connell

Summary : A young cowboy attending the Phoenix Rodeo meets a cabaret singer on the bus. Falling in love with Beauty, he will do everything to make her leave her farm and the man she is about to marry…

Dr



Paris, Texas by Wim Wenders (1984)

with : Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Hunter Carson

Summary : A man suddenly reappears after wandering for four years, during which time he gives no explanation to his brother who came looking for him. They head to Los Angeles to find the son of a former missing person, with whom he travels to Texas in search of the child’s mother, Jane. A quest toward the unknown, a mutual discovery brings together these two beings with tormented pasts.

Dr



Picnic by Joshua Logan (1955)

with : Kim Novak, William Holden, Susan Strasberg

Summary : A man falls in love with his best friend’s fiancée during a picnic.

Dr



New York-Miami by Frank Capra (1934)

with : Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert, Ward Bond

Summary : Ellie runs away from her millionaire father and decides to move to New York. On the way, she meets Pete, a journalist on the bus, who immediately understands who she is, after her father promised a reward to anyone who brings her back. Gradually, as the money runs out and they begin to move away, Ellie gets to know Pete better.

Dr



third type of encounter by Steven Spielberg (1977)

with : Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Terry Garr

Summary: In Indiana, while power outages bring the suburbs to a standstill, Roy Neri, a cable repairman, sees a flying saucer passing over his car. While trying to find out where these UFOs come from, Roy Neary comes up against silence directives imposed by the federal government. Impressed by what he saw and haunted by the image of a mountain which he desperately tries to recreate, his wife and children have abandoned him. An international commission led by French scholar Claude Lacombe is trying to solve this mystery.

Dr



kiss Me Stupid! by Billy Wilder (1964)

with : Dean Martin, Kim Novak, Ray Walston.

Summary : Upon his return, Dino, an attractive singer, crashes his car in a small town in Nevada. Piano teacher Orville Spooner welcomes them and wants them to play his songs. He decides to move his wife and replace her with Polly, working as a waitress at a bar and trainer in her spare time. So Dino can seduce the assumed wife, without harming Orville’s marital happiness. But nothing goes according to plan…

Dr



like a torrent by Vincente Minnelli (1958)

with : Shirley MacLaine, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra

Summary : Discharged from the army, Dave Hirsch is a frustrated writer and avid reveler. He arrives by bus to his hometown of Parkman, Indiana, one fine morning. He is followed by Ginny Moorehead, a girl he barely remembers, a remnant of his well-earned evening the day before. Dave reunites with his older brother Frank, and falls in love with literature professor Gwen French, who is as tough as she is charming…

Dr



The Unhinged by John Huston (1961)

with : Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, Montgomery Clift

Summary : 1950s, Reno, Nevada, capital of the wedding and slot machine industry.

A young divorcee befriends a group of misfits that include an old cowboy, a broke mechanic, and an old rodeo rider.

The small group goes hunting for wild mustangs…

Dr



other men women by William Wellman (1931)

with : James Cagney, Mary Astor, Grant Withers…

Summary : Bill and Jack have been friends for a long time. Bill is the seducer, Jack is the faithful husband. Until the day Bill moves in with Jack and falls in love with his wife Lily.

Warner Bros.



In addition to these 11 films, Wes Anderson added two entries. a name : chuck jones, Warner Bros.’s star cartoonist to whom we owe Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Pepé Le Pew. And a book: The Moss Heart Book, Act One, Autobiography of a Great American Playwright, published in 1959.

Wes Anderson: “I like this idea of ​​the troupe. We all had dinner together in the middle of the desert, it was great!”