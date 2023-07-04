Closing Day at Rock Werchter: Tribute to Diversity

After three changeable days, especially regarding the weather, the Werchter meadow was ready for another day shiny Its the last day – at all levels. It started in the afternoon with infectious spirit and sadness Tesky Brothers, which attracted more and more people to The Barn, often infamous from 1 p.m. Beautiful tent, bigger and more atmospheric than ever, but a bit too small for the many top acts programmed during this edition. Many times the doors of the tents had to be closed because there were already too many people inside. There was still room enough for Aussie brothers Sam and Josh Tesky and their retinue, it was still early in the day after all, but those who were there willingly let themselves be carried away by the hot air that chased Josh and Sam . Barn. for a real sing along moment on the closing track ‘Hold Me’. Not that it’s been a huge radio hit, but the chorus moves with such ease that the whole room starts singing along. The band members of the Tesky Brothers stared open-mouthed.

Amenara turns barn into ‘temple of doom’

Then the tent became empty, the change of guard was announced. And what kind. belgian metal pride amenra Proving on several foreign forums that he has international appeal, he did so with gusto at Graspop, now it was Werchter’s turn. more mainstream audience, so it was curious to see how he would react to the intense doom metal from Amenra. Very enthusiastic, as it soon turned out. To our surprise, not only black-clad headbangers came, but also young girls dressed in crop tops and summer dresses mingled with clean-cut boys in white shirts or polos. Not to squeal out of curiosity, but to actually sit outside and bang your heart out during the entire ride. It must be said: It was impossible not to be impressed by the mesmerizing set Amenara presented. How did the band come under control, holy moment Amidst the wall of guitar violence and poetic roar (really, you have to hear it to believe it) was a heavenly beauty, but a sky that had turned black. picture It was also completely mustachioed, with a director who clearly knew how to capture the atmosphere of Amanera in images. ‘solitary rule’The highest ranked Belgian single for years on StuBru’s The Heavy List, was a highlight. International class. Or did we already say that? but also rhymes in dutch ‘The Even Man’ or francophone ‘plus press de toi’ can mesmerize. Of frontman colin h van eckhout As a mysterious frontman/singer who constantly turns his back to the audience and disappears into his own universe during sets. In those few moments when he did appear in public – twice to be exact – he made such an impact, this is someone who rarely swears and when he does, everyone is shocked. From Amenra it went back to Gospel and Soul at The Barn Gabriel, In other words, everything was possible on this Werchter version. However, for us it was time to embrace the sun shining outside. The main stage beckoned. Because the programming of this last day can also be seen there. just like the barn one Interesting mix of styles and genres,



© CPU/Jost Van Hoey/Pixx

Sex, freedom and party in Lil Nas X

like weather gods thumbs up given the sun broke completely radio-friendly folk rock By the Lumineers, Totally harmless stuff, but still the perfect opium for the buzzing, euphoric public crammed onto the grass on the main stage. hit like ‘Ho Hey’, ‘Ophelia’ Or leading to landslideof which they are a part ‘You can’t always get what you want’ The Rolling Stones went along happily. The ideal sing-along soundtrack for heavy beer consumption and sun cream slathering. smiling faces Everywhere, It did not subside for the next act on the main stage. Perhaps the most daring move of programmers. As Queens of the Stone Age and the Arctic Monkeys came to close the festival that evening, one of the singular icons of these modern musical times immediately took the stage. And you can take that last action literally. lil nas x a lamp steamy set Where there was a lot of sex and fun. wearing golden armor and fur boots The African-American pop sensation hurled an imaginary lasso at the audience and then pulled it tight. agree it was mostly a lot of show And at times it felt like a Eurovision Song Contest that got out of hand, but it was also entertaining and presented seamlessly. Of Old Town Road And “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” He’s already a bona fide American country and hip-hop scene, with his frenetic show he’s also due for Rock Werchter in the summer of 2023. His army of grotesque African dancers dust off their (muscular) bodies and choreography And a makeover were at least as important as the music. His mix of hip-hop, R&B, trap and country Unique Still very mainstream. An hour later, some (the slightly older patrons who came to the festival) marveled with some astonishment at what they had just seen, others (the younger generation, who don’t care for boxes and especially want to celebrate diversity) Were swinging with happiness.



© CPU/Chris Stassens/Pixx

stone age queens in the leading position

And then came the main menu. Queens of the Stone AgeWith cancer recovery/recuperation – there is some ambiguity about – josh homme As the complete antipode of Lil Nas X. The frontman/singer/guitarist of QOTSA is the prototype of the hard rock hero. Broad torso, sculpted character head, confident posture, legs spread apart with inseparable guitar in hand, deep voice, sturdy shoes. And above all: some catchy headbutts from the songs. This is how he started his set with Golden Jodi ‘No one knows’ And ‘The lost art of keeping a secret’, two songs from their early days, but still tearing up and howling like animals. It was also immediately noticeable in how good-natured Homme presented himself. Was it because he recently faked death or was he just inspired by erstwhile Lil Nas X? The Fact That We Rarely See The QTosa Frontman Like This Flickering And he also looked sensuous, as if he wanted to woo the public. Despite all the health problems, the misery is also at its peak. Like his band: It was impressive how agile they were hit after hit fired on the crowd. ‘Little Sister’, ‘Go with the Flow’, ‘I Sat by the Ocean’, ‘If I Had a Tale’ and a long drawn ‘Make It With Chu’which was punctuated by Spider-Man with a gap. we are not kidding you, A man dressed as Spider-Man, an employee of Stubber, came on stage, after which Josh Homme invited the superhero to stand next to him. Earlier, Singer had also seen a young man who had been carried over a wooden slab above his head, not over a sea of ​​people like Moses, but over it. “Werchter says it all”, Homme could not contain his amusement. American Bonk said, “The sun is slowly setting, as long as you keep it safe, everything is possible from now on.” on some mosh pits It stayed civilized after all, but Queens of the Stone Age certainly proved that rock is by no means dead and you can still inspire grasshoppers without much embellishment or choreography. Beautiful, something for everyone. valve Arctic Monkeys gave a flawless performance that contained a lot of his material The album ‘The Car’ was released last year Masterfully mixed with the greatest hits of his 18 years of oeuvre. Only we miss some of the sharp edges in this later, more mature version of Monkeys. frontman and singer alex turner He does it all with a lot of swag, but in recent years he’s become more of a smug dandy rather than a fiery, charismatic singer during ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s Not What I Am’ and ‘Favourite Worst’. Looks like Bad Experience’. Still: a very worthy, beautiful conclusion to the RW edition that will resonate for a long time. Read all about Rock Werchter on the Pix Fest page. You can watch a video of the best moments of Rock Werchter 2023 via PikX VOD.