Cloud9 already has the replacements for yay and vanity

Cloud9 was one of the teams that felt the worst of LOCK//IN, the inaugural tournament of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) of 2023. Losing 2-1 against DRX was an unexpected script twist for many fans of the North American organization. In a matter of half a year the entity said goodbye to Jaccob Whiteaker «yay«, one of the considered best players in the world, and Anthony Malaspina «vanity«, the longest-lived C9 player to date. However, now the club has found the spare parts to debut in the VCT.

The North American organization has confirmed the signings of Jake Anderson “jakee” and Dylan Cade “runi”, who arrive as free agents. After rumors that pointed to economic problems within Cloud9, the entity has finally opted for incorporations at zero cost. According to the VCT contract base, both players have signed with the club until 2025, like the rest of the players on the squad: Erick Bach «xeppaa“Nathan Orff”leaves“Jordan Montemurro”Zellsis» and Mateja Mijovic «qpert«.

The origins of both players are different. runi is a in-game leader -for which reason he will assume the role of vanity- with experience in the North American circuit who arrives from Soniqs after failing to qualify for the challengers last january. However, Cloud9 has hit the table by betting on jakee. The American is a university player who played in the qualifiers of the challengers with a team known as NSIC. In short, with C9 he will have his debut in the elite.

What is the fate of vanity and yay?

At the moment only one of the two Cloud9 starts has found a team during this team period. On March 28, Shopify Rebellion revealed the signing of vanity as a new in-game leader to replace Will Loafman “dazzLe”. Shopify not only has one of the best women’s VALORANT teams on the planet, it also disputes the challengers North American where there are clubs like G2 Esports. At the moment, any type of information about the future of yay is unknown, since he is still without a team after not fitting in at C9 and the separation from his former colleagues from OpTic Gaming.

