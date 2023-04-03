Cloud9 and Imperial get a place in BLAST Premier Spring Final

Despite all the attention of the CS:GO International is focusing on the next regional RMRs, during these days it has been possible to enjoy two important qualifiers. Up to sixteen teams, eight from Europe and eight from America, have participated in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, pre-match qualifier BLAST Premier Spring Final. Cloud9 got a place in the quality european while Imperial He has done the same on his continent. Both will be, together with the six teams that triumphed in the group stage, in Washington DC from June 7 to 11.

Cloud9 was undoubtedly the favorite team to get a place in the European qualifier, but that does not mean that there were no surprises or other developed. Among them, the 9INE win against fnatic in a first round in which NiP, Cloud9 and BIG respectively defeated OG, Copenhagen Flames and Rare Atom. Already in the second round, the Russian team showed its superiority against the ninjas and BIG suffered more than expected against the Poles from 9INE. BIG took the lead in the final of the qualitybut the organization of NA he woke up early and was far superior to the Germans. Cloud9 will be in BLAST Premier Spring Final after overcoming these three games.

Imperial did the same in the Americas qualifier after defeating Complexity, EG Black and paiN with a huge JOTA throughout the entire event. The big surprise of quality it was the defeat of FURIA in the first match against EG Black. In addition, Liquid continues to reap bad feelings after not being able to overcome a paiN who is in great shape. The failure of both Liquid and FURIA, great favorites of the event, was taken advantage of by an Imperial that was very solid.

Equipment BLAST Premier Spring Final

Cloud9 and Imperial will be at the spring finals together with G2, FaZe, Heroic, Natus Vincere, Vitality and Astralis, teams that got the place in the first attempt. These eight teams will meet in Washington DC from June 7 to 11 for a juicy prize pool and, most importantly, a place in the World Final in December. After this appetizer BLAST Premier it is the turn of the Paris Major with the RMRs regional competitions that will be held starting this week.