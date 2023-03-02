Cloud9 confirms yay’s departure from their VALORANT roster

After days and days of almost confirmed rumors, Cloud9 makes public the departure of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker of your template VALORANT. This change comes before the start of the VCT Americasso the American organization will have to look for a replacement as quickly as possible. In the official video itself, they highlight that this output is caused by the role problems of the membersbut it seems difficult to think that one of the best players in the world does not have a place in this squad.

Yay’s journey on Cloud9 has been anecdotal. The American arrived at the Cloud in October 2022 as one of the great signings of the international ecosystem. However, four months and a couple of official matches later, the organization confirms the departure of one of the best players on the scene. Cloud9 participated in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and was only able to beat Paper Rex before losing to DRX, one of the four teams qualified for playoffs. It’s still early to judge the work of this squad and yay, but the team wanted to go fast.

Role problems mean the exit of yay

Aware of the weight of yay in the community, Cloud9 has published a video explaining the reasons for this change. Jack Etienne and Matthew “mCe” Elmore, trainer, have assured that Jaccob has had an excellent behavior since his signing and that his departure is related to role problems. Both are aware that this move will affect the team in the short term, but they believe that it is a good decision in the long run. The squad needs a fifth before the start of the VCTbut it seems difficult to replace a player like yay.

An update on the Cloud9 VALORANT roster pic.twitter.com/DFVmZm3Cav — Cloud9 VALORANT (@C9VAL) March 1, 2023

With all this, in the video itself they open the door so that it is not the only change and thus be able to adjust all the role problems that they mention. It should be noted that there are rumors that ensure that Cloud9 is counting on financial problemsso freeing up a token like the one in yay It has been one of the options to be able to breathe. Sportingly speaking, it seems like a step backwards, we will have to wait to see if they have succeeded.

